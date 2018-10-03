Reports: Tyre wars imminent in Formula One as Hankook get serious about F1 bid

Korea's one of the top tyre manufacturers Hankook is all set to tackle Italian giants, Pirelli. After providing racing tyres to Supercar racing teams, Hankook seems all set to provide the tyres to Formula One cars. According to some reports, the Korean giants have confirmed the formula one tyre tender application and the FIA has given Hankook the green light after a detailed investigation.

The formula one management is now keeping an eye on the financial officers of the two manufacturers. Pirelli Sports Director Mario Isola confirmed this by saying

"Our president has already clarified our position. I do not want to add anything to that. We have our point of view and will make an offer. I think Pirelli has done a good job over the last eight years and always did what we wanted."

Hankook buys Williams car for F1 tyre testing:

Hankook Headquarters have confirmed that they needed a formula one car for carrying out tests and creating several prototypes, for that Hankook contacted several team and constructors. Finally, they came into a deal with Williams F1 and they have bought a formula one car from Williams F1. They have provided them with the 2011 FW33 with Cosworth engine

Hankook has their own specialized test track where they will be carrying out several detailed tests and will be analyzing the data. Some prototypes have been made while some are in pipeline. This Asian company is already preparing for the formula one in full throttle.

They have good contacts to the World Association and their right holders which has given weight to their word. Their new development center in Daejeon impressed the FIA examiners. It is equipped with the most modern tire test stands

The prototypes developed are 13-inch tyres. They are planning to develop 18-inch tyres later.