×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Ricciardo facing Brazil penalty due to marshal error

Rahul Venkat
ANALYST
News
22   //    10 Nov 2018, 21:39 IST

Even the marshals don't spare Ricciardo
Even the marshals don't spare Ricciardo

Yesterday it emerged that Daniel Ricciardo would be given a five-place grid penalty because Red Bull changed the turbocharger on his car. Now it has been revealed that it needed to be done because of a marshal emptying a fire extinguisher when he retired in Mexico.

Red Bull boss, Christian Horner, explained what really happened. “Obviously the marshals are doing the prudent thing, and they have seen a bit of smoke. You can see flames coming out of the back there, so you cannot blame the marshal really – he is putting out a fire," he said.

“But then he has rammed a load of fire foam up the exhaust and it has then solidified in the turbo, and that was the end of that. It ruined the turbo."

Ricciardo could have still run an old turbo and not faced a penalty but that would have risked another retirement, and Red Bull do not really want to piss him off even more.

“The other turbo that Daniel has in his pool was on the engine that failed in Austin, and Renault was saying that every time they have run a turbo when they have had a failure like that, they normally stop after 400km. So, we don’t really want to put him in that position," explained Horner.

Ricciardo will be driving his final two races for Red Bull as he moves to Renault next season. Safe to say, it didn't quite work out as well as everyone would have liked, though it did yield seven victories over a span of five years.

Needless to say, Ricciardo was not too pleased with the news but he seemed to have come to terms with his terrible luck this season.

“I got a phone call last week notifying me of what happened when we broke down in Mexico,” he said. “I think the marshals put the extinguisher straight up the exhaust and went to town, and that damaged the turbo.

“I’d kind of got over it [the Mexico retirement] that week and then I got that call… But it is what it is.”

Topics you might be interested in:
Brazilian GP 2018 Red Bull Racing F1 Daniel Ricciardo
Rahul Venkat
ANALYST
F1: The best of Daniel Ricciardo in the 2018 season
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the Brazilian GP
RELATED STORY
Renault hilariously roast Verstappen in Brazilian GP preview
RELATED STORY
F1: Brazilian Grand Prix, Qualifying Predictions
RELATED STORY
F1: Top 5 moments of Max Verstappen in the 2018 season
RELATED STORY
Red Bull's Ricciardo to take engine penalty at Monza
RELATED STORY
F1 Watch: Ricciardo could not control his rage over words...
RELATED STORY
Daniel Ricciardo and Lady luck: a relationship gone stale
RELATED STORY
RED BULL, RICCIARDO AND THE WAY FORWARD
RELATED STORY
F1: Daniel Ricciardo to Renault- A Masterclass or a Disaster
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us