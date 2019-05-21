#RIPNikiLauda: Top Tweets from F1 teams and drivers on Twitter

Sal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 12 // 21 May 2019, 12:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Niki Lauda

Former Austrian F1 driver and three-time world champion Niki Lauda passed away at the age of 70.

Lauda's family confirmed the News that the legend died peacefully on Monday.

Niki Lauda is one of the greatest drivers in the history of Formula 1 who won the driver's world championship title in 1975, 1977 and 1984.

The Motorsport fraternity condoled to News on Twitter and expressed their grief.

The top tweets remembering Niki from the Formula 1 drivers and teams are below.

Shocking and sad news this morning. RIP Niki 😔 pic.twitter.com/2bnNdgKzMs — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) May 21, 2019

Niki, you were a true legend and a wonderful man!



May you rest in peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JiPFnhUKBN — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) May 21, 2019

A champion. A legend. A friend.



Ruhe in Frieden Niki. pic.twitter.com/dZ7CJmi5nC — Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 21, 2019

Rest in peace Niki Lauda.



Forever carried in our hearts, forever immortalised in our history. The motorsport community today mourns the devastating loss of a true legend.



The thoughts of everyone at F1 are with his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/olmnjDaefo — Formula 1 (@F1) May 21, 2019

Advertisement

A real loss to Sport and a big hole in our hearts. Courageous, chatty, and extremely funny. I am going to miss you being around the @F1 paddock but the legend of Niki Lauda will live on, because you were a very very special man. Thanks for all the memories #3timesWC @SkySportsF1 pic.twitter.com/aUIRML0lNv — Johnny Herbert (@johnnyherbertf1) May 21, 2019

Very sad to hear the news this morning about Niki Lauda. He was a great character around the place we work. RIP #Legend — Paul Di Resta (@PaulDiResta) May 21, 2019

Today we have lost a motorsport legend and inspiration.



RIP Niki Lauda pic.twitter.com/0FoX4rqB3q — Toro Rosso (@ToroRosso) May 21, 2019

All at McLaren are deeply saddened to learn that our friend, colleague and 1984 Formula 1 World Champion, Niki Lauda, has passed away. Niki will forever be in our hearts and enshrined in our history. #RIPNiki pic.twitter.com/Ndd9ZEfm6B — McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 21, 2019

Oggi è un giorno triste per la F1. La grande famiglia della Ferrari apprende con profonda tristezza la notizia della morte dell’amico Niki Lauda, tre volte campione del mondo, due con la Scuderia (1975-1977). Resterai per sempre nei cuori nostri e in quelli dei tifosi. #CiaoNiki pic.twitter.com/srQUUeDqLw — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 21, 2019

A legend has left us. Rest in peace Niki 😔 #nikilauda https://t.co/YZPnlzpEl0 — Jenson Button (@JensonButton) May 21, 2019

RIP Niki. Gentleman, racer, champion and legend. A hero and inspiration. The word ‘great’ is often overused. In your case, it was never really enough. pic.twitter.com/ZjdTkL5REe — David Croft (@CroftyF1) May 21, 2019

We are deeply saddened about the passing of Niki Lauda. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the Lauda Family.



We will be forever grateful for Niki's immeasurable impact on both Motorsports and @MercedesAMGF1. #NikiLauda pic.twitter.com/jLH1hqinyQ — Daimler AG (@Daimler) May 21, 2019

Also Read: 5 things you may not have known about Niki Lauda