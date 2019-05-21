×
#RIPNikiLauda: Top Tweets from F1 teams and drivers on Twitter 

Sal
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
12   //    21 May 2019, 12:47 IST

Niki Lauda
Niki Lauda

Former Austrian F1 driver and three-time world champion Niki Lauda passed away at the age of 70.

Lauda's family confirmed the News that the legend died peacefully on Monday.

Niki Lauda is one of the greatest drivers in the history of Formula 1 who won the driver's world championship title in 1975, 1977 and 1984.

The Motorsport fraternity condoled to News on Twitter and expressed their grief.

The top tweets remembering Niki from the Formula 1 drivers and teams are below.

Also Read: 5 things you may not have known about Niki Lauda

Contact Us