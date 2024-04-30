Adrian Newey's departure from Red Bull set to be announced ahead of F1 Miami Grand Prix - Reports

Red Bull aero wizard Adrian Newey's departure is all but confirmed, with Autosport reporting that the technical director has handed his resignation to the team. In a move that could rock the foundations of the team, the Austrian team is now reportedly set to make the announcement ahead of the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

The news of this development first broke out a few days back when Newey was rumored to have informed his close aides of an intention to leave Red Bull. Autosport's most recent report suggests that he has let the team know as well and that the announcement of his departure could be made soon.

According to the report, one of the reasons behind the decision was the breakdown of his relationship with Red Bull team boss Christian Horner. In the Autosport report, it is suggested that the political drama early in the year was something that affected Adrian Newey.

The report added that Horner's comments to Motorsport.com in an interview last season were not taken kindly by Newey. According to the report, Newey took those comments as Horner's demeaning his contribution to the team's success. The report states:

"This came subsequent to previous tensions, including an interview published at the end of last year where Horner said Newey’s role had changed and that 'The technical team under him, led by Pierre Wache, is doing a wonderful job so they are not dependent on Adrian.'

"That interview did not go down well with Newey and was apparently perceived by him as Horner wanting to make himself important and minimize the contribution of others to the team's success."

Adrian Newey's future is still not clear, with reports suggesting that he could join Mercedes, Ferrari, or Aston Martin, or leave the sport altogether.

What Christian Horner said that allegedly triggered Adrian Newey's departure from Red Bull

In an exclusive with Motorsport, Christian Horner had suggested that Adrian Newey's role had evolved over the years. Unlike his initial stint where he was hands-on with everything, Horner stated that it was now more of a case of Pierre Wache handling the technical team, with Newey contributing periodically.

He had said:

"Adrian is a big part of this team and big part of what we've achieved. But of course, his role has evolved over the last few years and the technical team beneath him led by Pierre Wache, they're doing a wonderful job and so that they're not reliant on Adrian."