“Alonso fallen out of love with AMR already? Re-retiring?”: Big buzz among F1 fans after journalist leaves them hanging with a paddock rumor

There is reportedly a huge rumor surrounding the F1 paddock, as journalist Albert Fabrega recently tweeted on X.

Usually during the middle of an F1 season, there are a lot of driver swappings that go on and change the faces of the teams or become one. Many even call it the 'silly season' because of all the excitement and confusion it brings; however, nothing of such a degree happened this time around.

But there has been something within the Formula 1 paddock that has got fans on their feet. Albert Fabrega posted on X, hinting that there has been a rumor that he 'does not want to believe.'

"I don't want to believe the rumor that they have told me now in the paddock. No," he said.

Will Buxton, a renowned F1 journalist also reacted to this Tweet, hinting towards something further.

While this rumor could be around anything, fans seem to believe that it is related to Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin. Recently, the performance of the team has deteriorated to the extent that the driver had to retire his car during the Mexican Grand Prix earlier.

Could F1 Paddock rumours mean Alonso to Red Bull soon?

While rumors don't always make sense, this particular one that has been spreading on the Internet sounds rather unbelievable.

With tensions growing at Red Bull regarding Sergio Perez's performance, it is apparent that the team might be thinking of some reforms. After all, it is Red Bull, known for the brutal treatment one has to face if they don't perform up to expectations.

The most recent example of Checo's poor performance was his home race, where he made contact with Charles Leclerc's Ferrari on the first corner of the opening lap and had to retire from the race.

Amidst this, Fernando Alonso, who had a brilliant start to the season, has been suffering as well, but unlike Perez, the issue lies with the Aston Martin that he is driving; it seems as if the pace has been buried under the load of development. It has also been rumored that he is disappointed with the team.

Talking of both things together, it might be possible that the rumor could surround a possible team change for the Spaniard, where he might move to Red Bull as Max Verstappen's teammate. This could be a mind-blowing decision, but at the same time, it might be difficult for him and the team.

While it sounds exciting, it is important to understand that these are complete rumors, and nothing has been confirmed by F1 or any other related body. However, if it happens, there is a major issue that Fernando Alonso could face.

It is apparent that Red Bull will favor Verstappen for world championships since he has a contract with the team until the 2028 season, and at the same time, the Spaniard has a strong pace.

He might be in contention for the championship as well; this could cause a major brawl in the team. However, as mentioned, these are just internet F1 rumors.