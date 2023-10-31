"I hope it remains a rumor and not news": F1 pundit stirs up a storm with cryptic tweets about a possible big news post Mexican GP

F1 pundit Albert Fabrega recently made a couple of social media posts regarding a rumor that he heard in the paddock during the 2023 F1 Mexican GP. The posts did not clarify what the rumor was or why Fabrega was so appalled by it that he simply refused to believe it.

On his official X account, he first wrote:

"I don't want to believe the rumor that they have told me now in the paddock. No." [Translated by Google]

Expand Tweet

Later he posted another cryptic statement, stressing that he would not like to believe in the aforementioned rumor. However, he did not spill any details about what he heard. He wrote:

"Good morning CDMX! I'm just going to say one thing about the rumor that I told you yesterday. From the tone of the text it is understood that I would not like it to happen. From here, you can speculate as much as you/we want. And I hope it remains a rumor and not news. End of thread." [Translated by Google]

Expand Tweet

There have been speculations that the rumors that Albert Fabrega mentions in his tweets are related to Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso, and Aston Martin.

Behind the scenes in F1, there have been several rumors going on about Red Bull and Aston Martin. Some reports claim that Aston Martin's owner, Lawrence Stroll, could be selling the team to Aramco, the Saudi Arabian natural gas company, mainly because of the drastic decline.

Furthermore, reports also claim that Sergio Perez could be replaced by Fernando Alonso, while the Strolls could leave the sport altogether. If this is even remotely on the cards, it puts Sergio Perez's seat in even more danger, mainly because drivers like Daniel Ricciardo are also eyeing Red Bull's second seat.

Another rumor suggests that the veteran Spanish driver could retire after the 2023 F1 season.

Expand Tweet

Of course, all of these are just rumors and to be taken with a pinch of salt. Several F1 pundits have debunked the rumors of Sergio Perez being replaced by Fernando Alonso.

Sergio Perez aware that Daniel Ricciardo not the only F1 driver eyeing his seat at Red Bull

Sergio Perez recently talked about his Red Bull seat and how it could be taken by another driver. Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, Checo stated that Daniel Ricciardo is not the only driver who wants his seat at Red Bull.

He concluded that if they deserved the seat more than him, then he would be happy to take a step back. He said:

“Well, Daniel did a tremendous lap. I dont think its just Daniel who wants my seat. Let’s say a lot of other drivers want to be in that seat and its great. If its what they deserve then happy for them.”

Expand Tweet

As of now, several Red Bull seniors have confirmed that the Mexican driver will remain on the team for the 2024 F1 season. On the other hand, the Austrian-British team is famous for shuffling drivers extremely quickly, without regard to a contract.