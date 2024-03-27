Red Bull F1 employee who accused Christian Horner has reportedly rejected several high-profile offers to tell her story

Recent reports from City. A.M. have claimed that Red Bull team boss Christian Horner's accuser rejected several profitable offers to open up on the entire saga.

Back in February 2024, Horner was accused of inappropriate and controlling behavior by a Red Bull female employee. Following this, the team's parent company initiated an internal investigation on the Briton but found him not guilty and cleared him of all accusations.

The situation worsened when an anonymous email leaked alleged conversations between Horner and the female employee to several renowned journalists. This caused a whirlwind of rumors around the defending world champions. Multiple rumors also emerged of key figures like Max Verstappen and Adrian Newey leaving Red Bull amid all the chaos.

Following this, Red Bull suspended the female employee from their F1 team without any official statement. The employee has since appealed against the verdict of the team's investigation and filed a complaint with the FIA.

A recent report from City A.M. has now claimed that Horner's accuser was offered several high-profile deals from international media outlets to reveal the entire story behind the accusation and investigation. The report further states that the suspended female employee rejected all these offers.

The London-based media outlet also claimed that she could be looking for an employment tribunal if her appeal to the FIA fails.

Christian Horner reportedly offered £650,000 to Red Bull's female employee to settle the entire investigation saga

A Dutch journalist named Eric van Haren recently reported that Christian Horner's lawyers offered £650,000 to the female employee who accused him of inappropriate behavior. He also stated that certain reports claim Horner's actions as sexual misconduct.

On his official X account, Van Haren wrote:

"Team boss Christian Horner of Red Bull Racing is accused of sexual misconduct, according to reports and documents... On February 3, lawyers for Brit (50) offered the reporter to settle for £650,000." (Translated from Dutch)

Expand Tweet

Christian Horner has been with Red Bull ever since the team joined F1 in 2005. He has helped the team win 115 races, six constructors' and seven drivers' world championships.

Even after all the recent accusations and investigations, Horner remains the team principal of the Austrian team. Red Bull have won two out of three races in the 2024 F1 season and are leading the championship table.