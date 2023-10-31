"This really sounds like an Alonso retirement": Fans speculate Fernando Alonso's future as F1 pundit's cryptic tweets go viral

F1 pundit Albert Fabrega recently posted several cryptic posts about some rumors heard by him in the 2023 F1 Mexican GP paddock that could be connected to Fernando Alonso.

Though Fabrega did not reveal any details whatsoever, many have speculated that it is related to the veteran Spanish driver. In a recent post on his official X account, the F1 pundit wrote on October 30:

"I don't want to believe the rumor that they have told me now in the paddock. No. [Translated by Google]"

He followed it up by tweeting:

"Good morning, CDMX! I'm just going to say one thing about the rumor that I told you yesterday. From the tone of the text it is understood that I would not like it to happen. From here, you can speculate as much as you/we want. And I hope it remains a rumor and not news. End of thread." [Translated by Google]

The moment Fabrega posted the tweet, it went viral on X. Thousands of people flocked to it and reacted. They instantly started talking about Fernando Alonso and how it could be related to him.

There have been rumors about Lawrence Stroll selling Aston Martin to Aramco, and Alonso is generally unhappy with the team's gradual decline as the 2023 F1 season progresses. Hence, people are either speculating that Alonso could move to Red Bull, replacing Sergio Perez, or he could hang his boots and retire from F1.

Here are some of the reactions and comments from fans:

"This really sounds like an Alonso retirement. Why would Albert not want Fernando to go to Red Bull?"

One of the commentators even speculated that the chances are that Mexico might not be on the calendar after 2025. Since Fabrega did not mention any details in his posts, we will never know what rumor he heard in the paddock unless he discloses the information in the future.

"It smells like the Mexican GP is not renewed on the calendar."

It is worth mentioning that these speculations and rumors should be taken with a grain of salt, simply because nothing has been confirmed by any of the official sources.

Fernando Alonso is not happy with Aston Martin's performance

Fernando Alonso sounded dejected after the 2023 F1 Mexican GP as both Aston Martin cars DNFed from the race and did not score a single point. Despite working hard, the team is unable to squeeze out decent performance from the car.

As quoted by AS.com, a dejected Alonso said after the race:

"It's hard. It is not the funeral that I see when I come to talk to the press, we work as much as we can and we are not happy with the situation, it is not the position we want but we work very hard to reverse this situation."

Fernando Alonso is currently fifth in the drivers' championship with 183 points but could soon lose that spot to Lando Norris (169) and even Charles Leclerc (166) if they keep performing better.