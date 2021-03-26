Formula 1 2021: Where to watch Bahrain Grand Prix Saturday practice session? Time, TV schedule & live stream - 27th March, 2021 

Saturday's FP3 is the last of three 60-minute practice sessions available to teams for the Bahrain Grand Prix. The session will be followed by qualifying.

Saturday's practice session gives teams time to finalize their setup and strategy for the qualifying session, which ultimately sets up the grid for the race on Sunday. We expect teams to carry out low-fuel, qualifying trim runs in the third practice.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull topped both practice sessions on Friday. The Dutchman beat Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in FP1 and then bested McLaren's Lando Norris in FP2. Friday's practice sessions have confirmed the pre-season theories of McLaren's electrifying pace. The Woking-based team will look to carry their form into the third practice session on Saturday, and eventually on to qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

When is the Bahrain Grand Prix Saturday practice?

The Friday practice session for the Bahrain Grand Prix is going to take place on 27th March 2021, at 15:00 PM local (Bahrain) time. The practice session lasts for 60 minutes.

For fans in the UK, the practice session begins at 12 PM GMT.

For viewers in the United States, the practice session will begin at 8 AM Eastern Time.

For fans in India, Saturday practice starts at 5:30 PM IST.

TV schedule for Bahrain Grand Prix Saturday practice

Just like every season, the Saturday practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix will be live on Sky Sports F1 in the United Kingdom. Coverage will begin at 11:45 AM GMT with a 15 minute build-up show.

In India, the practice session will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Indian fans can also live stream the event on Disney + Hotstar. Coverage begins at 5:25 PM.

In the United States, Saturday's practice will be shown live on ESPN 2 from 7:55 AM Eastern Time.

All Formula 1 sessions are also available on f1tv.com in selected countries.