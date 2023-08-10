Sebastian Vettel features in Christian Horner’s touching tribute to his late dog Margo

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has paid tribute to his late dog Margo by sharing a picture of Sebastian Vettel with her on his social media.

The Briton and his family are currently mourning the loss of their family dog, Margo, who passed away in the mid-season break. Horner and his wife, Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell, are animal lovers and have several dogs and horses at their home in Northamptonshire in Great Britian. Some of them even featured in Netflix's 'Drive to Survive' when they covered the Red Bull team boss' home.

Taking to his social media, Horner recently wrote:

“Dogs are such a big part of the family and today we unfortunately had to say goodbye to Margo after 11 years. Thank you Margo for being the kindest and gentlest furry friend.”

He also shared a picture of the dog with former four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel on his Instagram stories.

۟ @hotIap pic.twitter.com/v4xYzzuq4U this is how Christian Horner announced his beloved dog Margo passed away

Will Sebastian Vettel race in Formula E?

The German driver has stated that he had no intentions of racing in the Formula E series despite his focus on sustainability and environmental issues off the track.

Speaking to Motorsport Spain, Sebastian Vettel said:

"I am not in negotiations to run in Formula E with ABT Cupra or with any other team. Words have been put in my mouth, and I would like to clarify that I am not currently considering a return to motorsport."

While appearing in the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Sebastian Vettel chimed in on his return to F1, saying:

“We’ll see but I have some ideas. I’ve been to Monaco earlier this year. I had a very good meeting with [F1 president] Stefano [Domenicali]. Other than obviously the cars directly polluting, F1 has a huge responsibility because it’s a very big event.

“A lot of people attend, I think you had around 500,000 people in the British Grand Prix last weekend. So there’s a lot more to it than just the cars but obviously the cars, everybody sees them. It’s important that it’s headed in the right direction. But I’m talking [with F1] and I have some ideas. Obviously, we’ll see what the future brings.”

It will be a treat for fans to see Sebastian Vettel back in the sport but it would be interesting to see in what capacity he comes back in F1.