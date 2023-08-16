Sebastian Vettel talks about the things he misses the most about F1

Not even a year has passed since Sebastian Vettel last raced in an F1 race. The four-time F1 world champion announced his retirement in July 2022 and left the sport at the end of the season. Aston Martin signed Fernando Alonso after Vettel vacated the seat.

The German has since been approached by many, asking him how he felt after leaving the sport to which he dedicated most of his life.

In an exclusive interview with The Red Bulletin, Sebastian Vettel spoke about the freedom he enjoys and the heaps of free time he gets to spend with his family post-retirement. However, he also misses certain aspects of racing. He said:

“I enjoyed the driving, the competition, right up to the end. When you only have one shot left in qualifying and it has to hit the mark. racing duels. These are the moments I miss the most.”

Sebastian Vettel has hinted that he could return to racing, whether it is in F1 or any other series. He has also been offered a non-driver post in F1 by CEO Stefano Domenicali.

Sebastian Vettel praises Max Verstappen's unbeatable form

Former F1 driver Sebastian Vettel knows how much hard work it takes to dominate the sport over many years. He recently praised Max Verstappen, who is currently obliterating his competition and winning almost every race.

Speaking at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Vettel praised Verstappen's "incredible talent" and pointed out that he rarely makes mistakes.

"From the driver’s point of view, you have to give it to him – [Max is] doing an incredible job. He’s an incredible talent, and he’s not doing any mistakes," he said. "I mean, Sergio [Perez] is not a bad driver but do you see how quickly things can go wrong?"

Max Verstappen is currently cruising at the top of the drivers' championship table with 314 points, while his teammate Sergio Perez is a distant second with 189 points.