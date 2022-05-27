Sebastian Vettel wants to create ‘special memories’ at the 2022 F1 Monaco GP

Sebastian Vettel has won the Monaco GP twice in his career. He last won a race there in 2017 and ever since, hasn't had the opportunity to stand on the top step of the coveted Monaco podium.

The Aston Martin driver is looking forward to the race this weekend and even called Monaco a place where "every driver has special moments" and "wants to create more."

Vettel further said that with the new generation of cars not being as efficient in the slower speed sections of the track, the race was going to be extremely "physical" for the drivers. He stated:

“Every driver has special memories of Monaco and wants to create more, and we all know that some of the most famous moments in Formula One history happened here. I think this will be a physical Grand Prix where drivers will hustle the cars that bit more than they have in the past, so there will be an element of endurance too.”

After the team's dismal performance in Spain last weekend, Aston Martin will be hoping this weekend goes better than the last.

Sebastian Vettel's teammate: The qualifying lap will define the weekend

Lance Stroll agreed with the four-time world champion, saying that navigating Monaco's tight, twisty corners with these new cars is going to be a massive challenge in Saturday's qualifying session. He said:

“Monaco is the race we all wait for every year, it’s such a unique challenge and the purest street circuit of them all. These cars are so much more of a handful in the more tricky, tighter corners, so qualifying will be an even greater test of driver and machine. Considering how hard it is to pass in Monaco, it’s also a challenge that will define the weekend.”

Aston Martin debuted its significantly upgraded car at the Spanish GP weekend, drawing much criticism for its uncanny resemblance to Red Bull's RB18. Unfortunately, the performance of the newly upgraded AMR22 was subpar at best. The Silverstone-based team has hopefully been able to make significant progress ahead of the Monaco GP.

Catch Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll in Saturday's qualifying session on May 28, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anmol Gandhi