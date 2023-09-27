Sergio Perez's father stirs the pot with Max Verstappen favoritism remarks in Mexican media

Sergio Perez's father Antonio Perez has stirred the pot around 'Max Verstappen's favoritism' in Red Bull with his recent remarks in the Mexican media. Perez has not had the best season in 2023. The driver has faced difficulties in qualifying and has been unable to keep up with his teammate in the other car.

The speculation is so rife that Sergio Perez could lose his seat at the end of his contract next season unless his performances improve. There is some truth to all of this as well, and that stems from the fact that the Mexican has almost just half the points that Max Verstappen has this season. While Max has scored 400 points already, Perez is at 223 points.

Sergio Perez's father shed light on the matter and said that the Red Bull driver is doing exactly what is expected from him. Talking about how everything is aligned towards Max Verstappen on the team, Perez's father told the Mexican media Esto.com,

“Checo is second and that is exactly the position for which he was hired by Red Bull. There is only room for one world champion. Everything is built around Max, he (Pérez, ed.) must respect that. The car is tailored to Max, who likes a lot of grip at the front of the car."

He added,

"Checo prefers grip at the rear, but he has to drive a car that is tailor-made for Max. He has a huge number of fans all over the world and is the only driver from Latin America. Any brand in the world would be happy with him."

"Any brand in the world will be happy with Sergio Perez" - Antonio Perez

When questioned about Sergio Perez's future, especially amid the talks of potential replacements being lined up, his father wasn't concerned much. Talking about the drawing power and marketability of the Mexican, his father said,

It's hard to understand how these comments from Perez's father are going to help his prospects with Red Bull. The driver's performances have not been great either. Additionally, the growing list of drivers who could be Perez's viable replacement options should be a concern. Drivers like Daniel Ricciardo, Lando Norris, and others are just a few names that have been mentioned and these comments from Perez's father won't do anyone any favors.