Sergio Perez's father will be the last straw that costs him his Red Bull seat

It's not a secret anymore that Sergio Perez's prospects of being a Red Bull driver in the future are hanging by a thread. The Mexican's performances have not been great. His entire season has had too many hits and misses and after a point, it has certainly become tough to continue to guarantee his future with the team.

While Red Bull boss Christian Horner has continued to reassure that Perez's seat is not in danger as he has a contract for next season, the recent developments certainly cast a shadow on all of that. The team's chief advisor Helmut Marko was quite vocal about finding Perez's replacement.

Of course that was before his ludicrous comments about Sergio Perez being a Mexican as that has mellowed his approach a little. Having said that, Horner's admission that the team will weigh its options in 2024 and Perez's horrible weekend in Japan has tightened the noose around the Mexican's future.

One thing that could prove to be the last straw that decides Perez's fate at Red Bull will be his father's recent comments that are not going to down well at Milton Keynes. Sergio Perez is already on thin ice and with the comments made by his father, that thin ice might be about to break.

What has Sergio Perez's father said?

At a time of extreme stress that the Mexican driver is under, his father has come out with a bombshell of an interview. Talking to the Mexican media Esto.com, Sergio's father exclaimed that his son was doing the job that was required of him at Red Bull.

Alleging favoritism towards Max Verstappen and how everything is aligned towards the Dutch driver, Sergio Perez's father said:

“Checo is second and that is exactly the position for which he was hired by Red Bull. There is only room for one world champion. Everything is built around Max, he (Pérez, ed.) must respect that. The car is tailored to Max, who likes a lot of grip at the front of the car."

"Checo prefers grip at the rear, but he has to drive a car that is tailor-made for Max. He has a huge number of fans all over the world and is the only driver from Latin America. Any brand in the world would be happy with him," he added.

Sergio Perez is already under pressure at Red Bull, and his father shouting favoritism for his teammate in the media surely is not going to help the Mexican's case in any way.

Unfortunately for Perez, this is not the first time that his father has come out with comments of this kind. Even in 2022 after the public spat between Verstappen and Perez in Brazil, the latter's father had passed comments that were just stoking the flames in the already vulnerable relationship.

With this becoming a pattern of sorts, Red Bull will certainly not be happy with the kind of comments made about the team and how it favors one driver.

Why the comments will infuriate Red Bull

One of the major reasons why these comments could potentially cause a storm is because of recent insinuations from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff. The Austrian had claimed that the team was built around Max Verstappen and that was arguably the reason behind the huge gulf between the two drivers.

The comments were completely shot down by both Verstappen and Red Bull. Christian Horner had even gone ahead and questioned Wolff's understanding of how an F1 team works, with Verstappen not mincing his words either.

With Sergio Perez's father rekindling the debate by claiming that the Red Bull was completely built towards Verstappen's liking, it's not going to go down well within the team.

At this stage of the season, Perez is at 223 points this season compared to Verstappen at 400 points. Verstappen has won 13 races this season already while Perez has won just two.

What has been worse is the lack of consistency with which Perez has been operating. There are far too many off-weekends and even in a race where the Red Bull is dominating, he's missed out on podiums. When we talk about potential replacements for Sergio Perez in the team, there's Lando Norris who Helmut Marko has openly courted.

There's Daniel Ricciardo, arguably the darling of Red Bull. Then there are even wildcards like Nico Hulkenberg and Yuki Tsunoda who were reportedly looked at as potential replacements.

Sergio Perez has not been in the best of form this season. It is the worst possible thing for him to have his father stoke the fire and give Red Bull another reason to replace him.

Unfortunately for the Mexican, shots have been fired and these comments are going to make Red Bull think long and hard about whether they want to continue with Sergio Perez as Max Verstappen's teammate.