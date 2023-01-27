Sergio Perez turns 33: Looking at the Mexican birthday boy's top 3 race wins in F1

Sergio Perez, who turns 33 today, is a Mexican racing driver currently competing in F1 for Red Bull Racing. Nicknamed Mexico's Minister of Defense, Perez has had a long career in the sport.

He has been racing in F1 since 2011 and has competed for teams such as Sauber, McLaren, and Racing Point (now Aston Martin). He has four F1 race wins to his name and is known for his consistency and ability to score points regularly. He is considered one of the best drivers on the grid.

That said, here's a look at the birthday boys' top three race wins in F1.

#1. Sergio Perez's incredible comeback win at Sakhir in 2020 (Racing Point)

Sergio Perez's win at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix was a remarkable comeback for the Mexican driver. Involved in a first-lap collision with Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, the Mexican had to start the race from the back of the grid after the red flag.

Perez made steady progress throughout the race and was able to take advantage of a safety car period to pit for fresh tires. This allowed him to make up significant ground on the leaders and put him in a strong position for the final stint of the race.

As the race reached its climax, Perez was able to make his way past Valtteri Bottas and George Russell, who were both victims of an unusual Mercedes pitstop error. Despite intense pressure from Russell, Perez was able to hold on to P1 to take his first Formula One race win in over 190 starts. It was also the first ever for Racing Point (now Aston Martin).

THE MAN WHO WAS IN THE LAST PLACE AT THE END OF LAP 1 COMES HOME TO WIN THE SAKHIR GRAND PRIX. SERGIO PEREZ. WOW. WHAT A RACE FOR HIM AND FOR RACING POINT.

The victory was a deserved one for Perez, who has consistently been one of the top drivers on the grid. He had previously been on the podium several times but had never quite been able to convert those performances into a win.

His determination and skill that day in Sakhir, however, proved that he is more than capable of winning a race at the highest level of motorsports. It was a historic win for Racing Point and for Mexico, as he became the first Mexican driver to win a Formula One race since Pedro Rodriguez did it in 1970.

#2. Sergio Perez wins the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix (Red Bull)

Sergio Perez secured his first race win of 2022 with a thrilling finish at the Monaco Grand Prix. He beat Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen by 1.1 seconds, while pole-sitter Charles Leclerc fell to fourth place. The start of the race was delayed due to rain and a red flag was called after one lap. The race eventually began behind the Safety Car on wet tires.





Moments that always bring a smile



'Sergio Pérez... who has lead a race in Monaco for the first time ever... who has rebounded in some style, to take his third victory in Formula One, IT'S PÉREZ, IN THE PRINCIPALITY, HE WINS THE MONACO GRAND PRIX!'

Perez made a strategic pit stop early on and managed to maintain his lead throughout the race, with Sainz and Verstappen closing in towards the end. However, Perez held on to win by a narrow margin. With a win on the most iconic F1 circuit in history, the Mexican achieved an incredible feat last year.

#3. Sergio Perez masterclass in Singapore in 2022 (Red Bull)

Sergio Perez won the Singapore Grand Prix in challenging conditions at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in 2022. Perez secured the lead at the start from pole-sitter Charles Leclerc and had to rely on his skills to maintain the lead throughout the race.

Despite a five-second penalty for not maintaining the right amount of distance with the safety car on Lap 36, he was able to hold on to the win. He crossed the finish line 7.595 seconds ahead of Leclerc.

The win marked Perez's second of the year after also winning the Monaco Grand Prix. The victory was a result of a well-executed racing strategy and a strong performance under pressure after holding off Leclerc, who was closing in on him towards the end of the race.

