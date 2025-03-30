"Shame you weren't fast enough to get to F1": When Red Bull boss Christian Horner was hilariously roasted by pundit

F1 presenter Martin Brundle once shared a hilarious moment with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, questioning his career as a racing driver in the past. Horner had originally started out as a racing driver, but he wasn’t competitive enough to make it to the pinnacle of motorsports.

Christian Horner is widely known as the leading force of Red Bull Racing. He is currently the longest-serving team principal on the grid, having played the role since the team’s inception back in 2004.

However, he originally started out as a racing driver. Much like any other driver on the grid, Horner competed in karts and moved up to Formula Renault. He also participated in the 1993 British Formula Three and was promoted to Formula Two. He was also in the Formula 3000 Series in the late 90s but scored only one point in two years. It was apparent that he wasn’t the fastest driver on the grid.

Martin Brundle once brought this up during one of his grid interviews with Horner. During the 2014 Singapore Grand Prix, Brundle was on his routine ‘grid walk’ prior to the race when he engaged in an interview with Horner. The latter commented on Brundle’s age, saying:

“It’s a shame you’re too old to have driven here, really!”

Martin Brundle came up with a quick and quirky reply, commenting on Horner’s racing career.

"Shame you weren’t fast enough to get to F1!” Brundle replied

The reply sent laughs down the paddock and is still considered by fans as one of the most ‘brutal comebacks’ the sport has witnessed.

Under Horner's management, Red Bull Racing has had two spells of domination, the first with Sebastian Vettel in the 2010s and with Max Verstappen between 2021 and 2024.

Horner reveals how signing Yuki Tsunoda will help Red Bull in 2025

Red Bull replaced Sergio Perez prior to the start of the season and signed Liam Lawson. Although he lacked experience, he had been competitive behind the wheel at VCARB. Yet, there was quite a commotion when the team signed him instead of much more experienced Yuki Tsunoda.

However, Lawson’s performance in the first two races (including a sprint) was rather subpar as he failed to score any points, and the team earlier demoted him to VCARB and signed Tsunoda.

Although the RB21 is not competitive currently, Christian Horner feels Red Bull would be able to profit from Tsunoda’s experience and improve the car throughout the season’s length.

"We acknowledge there is a lot of work to be done with the RB21 and Yuki's experience will prove highly beneficial in helping to develop the current car,” he said (via F1). “We welcome him to the Team and are looking forward to seeing him behind the wheel of the RB21.”

Red Bull lost the Constructors’ title last year to McLaren, who currently have the fastest car on the grid and are leading the championship. Meanwhile, the Austrian team is sitting in third place.

