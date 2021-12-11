"Shown true strength" - Lewis Hamilton praises Max Verstappen and Red Bull for pushing him and Mercedes "to the limit" 

Lewis Hamilton praised his championship rival Max Verstappen while answering Sportskeeda at the FIA post-qualifying conference ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Briton believes Verstappen and his team have shown true grit in pushing his team to the limits and that he has enjoyed a close title battle.

Speaking to Sportskeeda in the Saturday Driver’s press conference, Lewis Hamilton said:

“Well said, I think I agree fully. It has been an incredible year, an amazing battle and Im grateful Ive had such a close battle with Max and his team. I think they’ve done an exceptional job and shown true strength. It pushed us to the limit in ways that we needed and we I think have grown stronger as a team in ways we didn’t know we could grow.”

The Briton was in a lighter mood with his title contender in the press conference and agreed with Verstappen over their journey this season. Lewis Hamilton has admitted to enjoying an incredible battle with the Dutchman over a long and intense season. He revealed he didn’t expect his team to get pushed to the limit.

Formula 1 @F1



starts P1 on soft tyres, with



What happens next? Find out at lights out...



🇦🇪 Sunday's front row? It just had to be these two! @Max33Verstappen starts P1 on soft tyres, with @LewisHamilton alongside him in second on the mediumsWhat happens next? Find out at lights out... #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 Sunday's front row? It just had to be these two!@Max33Verstappen starts P1 on soft tyres, with @LewisHamilton alongside him in second on the mediums What happens next? Find out at lights out...#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 https://t.co/1Hp5wj17pW

Speaking about future title battles, Lewis Hamilton said:

“Yeah its been amazing. I hope that we have many more seasons like this.”

The title contending duo start on the front row for the last time this season ahead of the final showdown in Abu Dhabi. Regardless of the outcome, the 2021 title battle is being hailed as one that will be commemorated in the history of the sport.

Lewis Hamilton lost pole position in Abu Dhabi by more than three tenths of a second

On a track that many expected to suit Mercedes, Max Verstappen pulled out a monster pole lap. He ended up being eight tenths quicker than Lewis Hamilton on his first attempt itself.

The seven-time world champion improvised on his second run. However, he was unsuccessful in getting closer than three tenths of a second to the Dutchman.

Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton P2 on the front row tomorrow, not bad since I prefer the battle. We’re looking strong and feeling focused — we’ve got to dig deeper than ever before. LET’S GO ‼️‼️ P2 on the front row tomorrow, not bad since I prefer the battle. We’re looking strong and feeling focused — we’ve got to dig deeper than ever before. LET’S GO ‼️‼️ https://t.co/3Pd3tjHQsp

Also Read Article Continues below

Lewis Hamilton’s fastest qualifying lap at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was timed at 1 minute 22.480 seconds. However, it was 0.371 seconds slower than Verstappen’s quickest best. Starting second on the grid, it will be interesting to see how the race pans out for him. This, especially at a circuit where most of the races have been won from pole position.

Edited by Aditya Singh