"Some people think we are completely mad" - Christian Horner on the 'Red Bull way' of maintaining independence in F1 following Porsche deal breakdown - SK Exclusive

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner believes the investment made by the team in the Red Bull Powertrains division played a significant role in the Porsche deal being unattractive.

Asked by Sportskeeda if confidence in their RBPT division was the reason behind the Porsche deal not being an exciting prospect, Horner replied:

“Well I think it's, you know, as soon as we made the decision, that is a full commitment to the coming (grid). And it's no small undertaking. I mean, some people think we are completely mad to take on the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes and Renault and potentially even Honda, you know, starting from scratch. But that is exactly is the Red Bull way.”

Porsche Newsroom @PorscheNewsroom In the course of the last few months, #Porsche AG and Red Bull GmbH have held talks on the possibility of Porsche’s entry into Formula 1. The two companies have now jointly come to the conclusion that these talks will no longer be continued. More: porsche.click/3cZ8ib5 In the course of the last few months, #Porsche AG and Red Bull GmbH have held talks on the possibility of Porsche’s entry into Formula 1. The two companies have now jointly come to the conclusion that these talks will no longer be continued. More: porsche.click/3cZ8ib5 https://t.co/1XCKaLbPfk

Horner believes that the challenge of building their own engines as an independent team is an exciting prospect. The team boss revealed that they are fully committed to developing RBPT by recruiting new talent to become one of the largest engine facilities in the UK.

Both Porsche and the Milton Keynes team have issued a joint statement ahead of the 2022 Italian GP announcing the talks being discontinued.

Red Bull are keen on becoming a uniquely independent facility like Ferrari

The Red Bull Powertrain division has provided jobs in the UK in difficult times with their economic conditions, according to Horner. He feels RBPT will make the team an independent and self-sufficient entity in the sport by placing all their facilities under one roof like Ferrari.

Speaking to Sportskeeda about the RBPT division’s advantage, Horner said:

“It's tremendously exciting, and I think everybody in our business is excited about the opportunity it presents. Providing jobs in the UK at a time when budget cuts on the chassis side has (been) contracting teams. And I think it gives us a unique position other than Ferrari to have everything under one roof.”

RBR News 🇳🇱🇲🇽 @RedBullRacingEN | First RBPT Engine Has Been

Fired Up!



On the 3rd of August Red Bull fired up the first ever RBPT Engine!



The 6 Cylinder Unit was designed for use in 2026 and shows significant progress



This marks a historic day for the team and a sign of things to come! | First RBPT Engine Has BeenFired Up!On the 3rd of August Red Bull fired up the first ever RBPT Engine!The 6 Cylinder Unit was designed for use in 2026 and shows significant progressThis marks a historic day for the team and a sign of things to come! 🚨 | First RBPT Engine Has Been Fired Up!On the 3rd of August Red Bull fired up the first ever RBPT Engine!The 6 Cylinder Unit was designed for use in 2026 and shows significant progressThis marks a historic day for the team and a sign of things to come! https://t.co/r8v9ocIU8y

With Honda’s departure from the sport at the end of the 2021 season, the Austrian outfit decided to produce their own engine by acquiring the IP of the Honda engine. As agreed, the Milton Keynes squad will continue to have engines built in Japan and receive race support. Meanwhile, the RBPT division will focus on servicing the engines and building their own for the 2025 season and beyond.

