Stats prove that Bottas had a poor 2018 season

Rahul Venkat FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 8 // 02 Dec 2018, 17:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bottas had a poor 2018 season

Valtteri Bottas completed a second year with Mercedes as teammate to Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. His first year in 2017 yielded three victories- in Russia, Austria and Abu Dhabi, which were also his first taste of the top step of the podium in F1.

However, consistency eluded him and Hamilton's superiority prevailed as the Brit took his fourth world championship. Nonetheless, it was a good start to his career in a top team and Bottas was expected to kick on from there and deliver more solid and consistent performances in 2018.

Those plans went awry as Bottas could not manage a win all season, though he did come close in Azerbaijan and Russia. In the former, he ran over a piece of debris and his tyre exploded while we all know what transpired in Russia, a weekend which he had absolutely dominated from start to finish (well, not quite).

Everyone is talking about how Bottas had a poor season but we have got some statistics for you to back up those claims. Have a look:-

#1. First Mercedes driver to go winless in a season since 2012:

Schumacher was the last Mercedes driver to not taste victory.

After his fifth-place finish at the last race in Abu Dhabi, Bottas became the only Mercedes driver to not win a Grand Prix in the entire year for the first time since 2012. That year, seven-time champion, Michael Schumacher, went winless after his ill-judged return from retirement to help out close aide, Ross Brawn.

Mercedes re-entered the F1 fray in 2010 and did not have a great time till 2013, though both Hamilton and Rosberg managed victories that season. Since 2014 though, their form represents that of Ferrari during 2000-2004, winning five consecutive drivers' and constructors' standings.

1 / 3 NEXT