"Thanks for wasting our time": F1 fans enraged as Aston Martin releases 2023 livery identical to last year

Aston Martin became the latest team to launch their 2023 challenger, the AMR23. The team showcased their new car and livery at their new factory in Silverstone.

The Silverstone-based outfit are also celebrating their 110-year anniversary this year. Lawrence Stroll, the team owner, opened up at the presentation, talking about Aston Martin's history and how racing is in the DNA of the company and the team.

The new AMR23 looks the same as last year's challenger, with a beautiful green and black color scheme with a hint of yellow. Fans on Twitter reacted with outrage at the lack of change in the livery as compared to last year.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Oconizer @oconestebann Thanks for wasting our time Aston Martin and releasing the same car! Thanks for wasting our time Aston Martin and releasing the same car!

Jona @f1_jona aston martin really said copy paste aston martin really said copy paste

baby formula @enoughofmeok OH MY GOD SO MUCH HYPE FOR LITERALLY THE SAME CAR!?!? OH MY GOD SO MUCH HYPE FOR LITERALLY THE SAME CAR!?!?

anny 🌶️ | misses f1 @formulanny i don't know what i was expecting honestly i don't know what i was expecting honestly

Nad¹⁶🏎️ 17 days left @NadxCL16 WHY DID WE GET ALL THIS ANTICIPATION AND DRAMA FOR THE SAME CAR WHY DID WE GET ALL THIS ANTICIPATION AND DRAMA FOR THE SAME CAR 😭😭😭

Matt³³⁺¹⁶ | 🏁20 DAYS TO GO!🏁 @FM1_3316 We just put ourselves through 30 minutes of Lawrence Stroll rambling only to be shown the exact same livery as last year



This is up there with Red Bull as the worst launch of the season We just put ourselves through 30 minutes of Lawrence Stroll rambling only to be shown the exact same livery as last yearThis is up there with Red Bull as the worst launch of the season https://t.co/hYPkkewUKS

katie!🏎️ @ricnorrisf1 it’s the same but it’s acc pretty af 🫠 it’s the same but it’s acc pretty af 🫠 https://t.co/hQHxkz5ic1

Fernando Alonso believes new Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll has championship-winning potential

Fernando Alonso, a two-time world champion, believes that his new teammate, Lance Stroll, has the potential to become a world champion. Alonso recently signed a multi-year deal with the Silverstone-based team, replacing Sebastian Vettel, after spending two seasons with Alpine.

In an interview with Aston Martin, Alonso stated that he wants to help Stroll achieve his potential and possibly play a part in his path to becoming a World Champion.

Stroll, 24, is entering his seventh season in F1, with five of those being with Aston Martin (previously Racing Point). Despite only having three podium finishes and one pole position in over 100 races, Alonso praised Stroll for his speed and talent, particularly in wet conditions. The Spaniard said:

"To see him achieve that and have played a part in that, whether that’s behind the wheel or not, will be special for me. He has the speed, and he has the talent. He has shown it many times, especially in wet conditions."

He added:

"I remember Lance’s pole position in Turkey [in 2020] and some of his other excellent performances in the wet; to perform at that level in difficult conditions you have to have a special feeling with the car."

Alonso, the oldest racer on the 2023 grid and the most experienced driver in F1 history, emphasized that his focus is on making progress and helping the team, not just winning races.

He plans to use his experience and knowledge to help the team shorten the time it takes to become World Champions. However, Alonso couldn't predict whether he would be behind the wheel when that time comes.

Poll : 0 votes