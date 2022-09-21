"That's a massive ask"- Christian Horner on possibility of Red Bull winning all remaining races in 2022 F1 season

Red Bull boss Christian Horner feels that the possibility of his team winning all of the remaining races of the season is a massive ask. The team is on a roll and Max Verstappen is on a 5-race win streak. The driver has looked good on low downforce tracks like Monza and Spa. He has maintained his form on the high downforce tracks like Zandvoort and Hungaroring as well.

With Red Bull performing at all types of tracks, many F1 pundits have claimed that the team could even end up winning all of the remaining races. The team boss Christian Horner does not think so. When questioned on the possibility of winning all of the remaining races, Horner said,

Oracle Red Bull Racing @redbullracing Nothing goes together quite like the RB7 and donuts 🥰 Nothing goes together quite like the RB7 and donuts 🥰🍩 https://t.co/qWsX7d975g

"That's a massive ask and [there is] some huge variance of circuits."

Red Bull further elaborated on why the upcoming track in Singapore was going to be a huge challenge. Horner did admit that the car had worked at a varied number of tracks, but it's going to be very close with Ferrari and Red Bull. He said,

“Singapore compared to Monza, it's got the most corners on the calendar. It's bumpy, it's a street track, so it's a much different challenge. We're in a great position in the championship. But we're going to attack every race and do the best we can, then the points will take care of themselves. But you know, we've been quick at Spa, Zandvoort, Monza and Budapest even."

We need fortune to beat Red Bull: Lewis Hamilton

Such has been the domination of Max Verstappen that even Lewis Hamilton had recently conceded that a win was possibly out of reach in a straight fight. The Mercedes driver admitted that the car was just out of reach and the team would need to have either a perfect weekend or fortune on its side to pick up a win. He said,

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1 million on Instagram. Thank you to each and every one of our fans for being on this journey with us. million on Instagram.Thank you to each and every one of our fans for being on this journey with us. 1️⃣0️⃣ million on Instagram. 🎉 Thank you to each and every one of our fans for being on this journey with us. ❤️ https://t.co/NeKSUNJig3

“We have to be realistic, that Red Bull is almost unbeatable. It's going to take some real doing to beat that car. Performance-wise they are fully ahead of everyone. We have not caught them, we don't have upgrades coming to overtake them. And so it's going take some fortune going our way.”

Max Verstappen is at 5 consecutive wins right now and if he scores a 6th consecutive win, that would beat Lewis Hamilton's career-best winning streak.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far