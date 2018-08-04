Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
The amazing car collection of Kimi Raikkonen

Autosportlegends
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.41K   //    04 Aug 2018, 01:53 IST

2012 FIA Gala Prize Giving Ceremony
Raikkonen has an amazing collection of cars

Formula 1 Championship is now on a summer break after the Hungarian GP, so we have to survive without races till the end of August. Therefore, it is a good moment to look beyond the racing and see other aspects of the lives of F1 drivers, such as their car collections for example.

Formula 1 drivers get to drive the most amazing racing cars around the best race tracks of the world. However, less is known about the cars they use when they to travel from A to B when they are off racing duties.

Finland's Kimi Raikkonen, who is also known as "The Iceman", has some amazing cars in his collection. This slideshow presents some of the cars Kimi has (or has had) in his garage.

Not all know that the very first car Kimi had was a Russian car called Lada. Raikkonen told CNN that the Lada "was perfect for us -- free of charge and a very robust car ... It was red but we painted it black. It never broke down."

A lot has changed since that and earlier this year it was reported that "The Iceman" (alongside his team-mate Sebastian Vettel) ordered the new Ferrari 488 Pista. The car has a twin-turbocharged V8 which produces 710 hp and Pista (Track, in English) is designed for road and track driving.

However, Raikkonen has said that he has never been a "car fanatic" and drives only as much as needs to in his free time.

Nowadays the characteristics he values the most in a car are safety and comfort. "Automatic gearbox is nice and cruise control, if you are driving a long distance. I get to twist handles and change gears enough when I am working", joked Kimi to Finnish media MTV.fi last year.

#1 Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge

Geneva Motor Show 2016
Wraith Black Badge can go from 0 to 100 kph in 4.6 seconds

Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge was first presented in the Geneva Motor Show 2016. The car has a twin-turbocharged V12 engine which produces 624bhp (465kW) of power and 870Nm of torque. Transmission is eight-speed automatic. Wraith Black Badge can go from 0 to 100 kph in 4.6 seconds. The price of Wraith Black Badge starts from £286,000 and it was reported in Finnish media in 2017, that Kimi had bought one to his collection.

Kimi Raikkonen
Autosportlegends
CONTRIBUTOR
Postings from a Finnish motorsport journalist who has been freelancing since 2011. For more info, please contact: autosportlegends(a)protonmail.com
