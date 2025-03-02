"The car couldn't handle my big ba**ls": When former Red Bull driver joked about a leery moment he had in the car

Former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat once joked about losing control during the Q2 session of the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix. He said that the car couldn't handle his weight and lost control, resulting in an early exit in Q2.

Kvyat began his F1 career with Red Bull's sister team, Toro Rosso (now known as Visa Cash App Racing Bulls), in 2014. He found a place in the main team from 2015 to 2016 before Max Verstappen replaced him. Due to a lack of options, Kvyat again raced for Toro Rosso from 2016-2017 and then again from 2019-2020.

In 2020, he made an error during the qualifying session of that year's Tuscan Grand Prix. In Q2, he was pushing hard on the last lap to put a strong time on the board. However, he lost the balance of his car, which cost him a few tenths.

Those couple of tenths knocked him out of the Q2 session as he finished P12. Meanwhile, during the post-qualifying session interview with presenter Will Buxton, Daniil Kvyat took a hilarious jibe at his own performance.

"Hey, Danny, big moment on that last lap. Looks like you're pushing my cow," Buxton asked.

To this, Kvyat replied:

"I had some fun, I tried to do it flat you know. The track, the car couldn't handle my big ba**s."

The hilarious comment left Buxton in splits as the duo shared a hearty laugh. Nevertheless, during the main race on Sunday, Kvyat had a good recovery. He finished P7 and grabbed crucial six points for AlphaTauri (now known as Visa Cash App Racing Bulls).

In the 2020 F1 season, Daniil Kvyat finished P14 in the drivers championship, with 32 points in hand. However, that season turned out to be his last in Formula 1. In 2021, he joined Alpine as a reserve driver before eventually getting sidelined.

Daniil Kvyat recalls missed opportunity to win championship with Red Bull

Former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat (Image Source: Getty)

Ex-F1 driver Daniil Kvyat was promoted from Toro Rosso to Red Bull Racing in 2015 owing to his promising performance. However, in 2016, he was replaced by Max Verstappen, the now four-time world champion.

Looking back at his stint with the Milton Keynes-based squad, Kvyat told Formule1.nl (via Planet F1):

“I will always look at it knowing that I did not get the maximum out of it. I had the potential to at least fight for the championship as a driver. Of course, chance plays a role. You are always dependent on the material you have at your disposal, as we have clearly seen recently. I know what I am worth as a driver, and in a championship-worthy car, I would definitely have been a contender for the championship."

Daniil Kvyat not only lost his Red Bull seat to Max Verstappen but also his girlfriend Kelly Piquet and daughter Penelope. Kelly began dating Verstappen in 2021, and the couple are set to welcome their first child soon.

