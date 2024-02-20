The Christian Horner-Red Bull saga: Facts, conjecture, and one key takeaway

The Red Bull-Christian Horner saga has captured the imagination of everyone in a manner that not many could have predicted. Ever since the news was first broken by the Dutch publication The Telegraph, it has been a rollercoaster of developments coming from all directions.

There is a good chance that the average fan would have found it very hard to make any sense of the proceedings. This feature is for everyone who's scratching his head with so many 'reports' from multiple publications claiming almost conflicting information about what's going on with Red Bull and Christian Horner.

In this feature, we will share what has been claimed by multiple publications. After the rumors, we will share what the verified and official status of the Christian Horner-Red Bull saga is. Finally, we'll share what is clearly the major takeaway from all of this.

The Red Bull-Christian Horner saga

Conjecture

When we talk about conjecture, most if not all of it has come from the Dutch publication The Telegraph with journalist Eric Van Haren at the forefront, and from the Dutch media which includes F1Insider and Motorsport-Total. From the very first day, these publications have been at the sharp end of reporting with a few reports being published by BBCF1 and Sky Sports as well.

In no chronological order, here are some of the claims that have been made. Before you proceed, please keep in mind that the bulk of these claims have been unverified and sometimes conflicting in nature as well.

Some of the conjecture around Christian Horner claims:

Internal investigation being conducted by a third party(Multiple publications)

There is incriminating evidence present(Multiple publications)

The complaint was made for cross-border behavior(by Telegraph)

The complaint was made for Managerial style and coercive nature(Sky Sports)

The complaint was made for sexual harassment(Telegraph and BILD)

Christian Horner has fallen out with Helmut Marko, Adrian Newey, and the Max Verstappen family

Christian Horner has the backing of Thai ownership which is what has kept him afloat

Horner offered the complainant Hush money to make it all go away(Telegraph)

If we try to sum this all up, we have a scenario where the Red Bull boss is in investigation for inappropriate behaviour and is seemingly alienated within the senior management as well.

Facts

Talking about facts and things that are official, most of the claims made in the previous section are not official. We have no idea if there is a civil war going on in Red Bull as that is something that we don't know in any capacity. Nor do we have any of what the investigation is for and what was the inappropriate behavior that landed Horner in this situation.

Now, coming to what we know about the entire situation. We know that there is an internal investigation going on, especially since this was communicated and verified by the team itself. We also know that a third party has been hired specifically for this. Other than this, there seem to be a lot of theories that are yet to be verified.

One major takeaway

If we take a look at the chain of events, there are some things that stand out. The fact that a Dutch publication is at the forefront of this raises serious questions. To add to this, German publications have also been very active when it comes to this story. Finally, the fact that multiple reports were published about Christian Horner the day after Red Bull's 2024 F1 car launch shows that the team boss might be isolated to an extent.

When it comes to public support, Horner hasn't had any from any quarters and even the Austrian brand seems to be keeping mum until the investigation reaches its fateful conclusion.

All of this reeks of political discourse coming from different quarters and there's a very high likelihood that Horner's time at Red Bull is limited. For sure, if all these reports are on the mark, then Horner won't have any ground to stand on anyway. But even if that's not the case, it does appear that the team boss finds himself fending off far more than what he could chew.

Horner has been part of Red Bull for almost two decades now but it does appear that he might be on his way out of the squad sooner rather than later.