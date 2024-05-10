The hidden meaning behind Lewis Hamilton's tattoos

It is no secret that the seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has several tattoos all over his skin. Whenever he arrives at an F1 paddock, some of his tattoos are visible, regardless of the outfit he is rocking.

As of April 2023, Hamilton had 15 tattoos on his body, but his collection kept growing over the years. In an interview with GQ in 2018, the British driver revealed that he has been interested in getting a tattoo ever since he was 10 years old.

Starting with his biggest tattoos, Hamilton has a massive Christian cross on his back with angel wings on both sides. He revealed that it was a tribute to the late American rapper Tupac Shakur, who happens to be his favorite rapper. On top of the cross is Hamilton's famous tagline, Still I Rise.

On his right hand, he has a guardian angel, a sacred heart, and Michaelangelo's sculpture of Mary holding Jesus after he was brought down from the cross.

At the center of his chest, he has large compass needles inked on him. In the same interview, he went on to explain how the compass signifies how he gets his direction in life by going to church on Sundays.

On his shoulders, the Mercedes star has Family and Faith written. Talking about it, he expressed his close bond with his family and recalled days back when he used to have Thanksgiving lunch with them.

On his left chest, he has a lion tattooed on him, signifying strength and leadership. On the back of his left shoulder, he also has an analog clock with a silhouette of his father holding him and throwing him up in the air.

Across his chest, Lewis Hamilton has a quote from an American author Marianna Williamson, saying Powerful Beyond Measure. He has another quote, God is love, written on his neck.

Some of his tattoos do not necessarily symbolize something. For example, he has a small rose inked on his left hand just to hide a scar he got when he was racing karts.

In more recent years, Lewis Hamilton has added several tattoos, particularly on his hands. His right hand now bears the emblem for his star sign, Capricorn, an hourglass, and a swordsman's sign. Sacred geometry and alchemical motifs adorn his left hand.

Lewis Hamilton on how he got into tattoos

Back in 2018, Lewis Hamilton explained how he was interested in tattoos. In an exclusive interview with GQ, he shared how his sister got married to a tattoo artist who inked many people. Seeing him and his art form on people's skin caught Hamilton's interest in tattoos when he was only 10 years old.

"My sister was engaged to or ended up marrying a guy who was a tattoo artist. So I grew up from a really young age, around 10 years old, viewing individuals getting tattooed," Hamilton said.

While other F1 drivers on the grid also have tattoos, Lewis Hamilton has the most amount of ink on his skin.