The one thing Raikkonen is looking forward to at Sauber: 'Pure Racing'

Dev Tyagi FOLLOW ANALYST News 25 // 05 Jan 2019, 08:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kimi just wants to race at Sauber, nothing else!

Kimi Raikkonen is a man of few words.

When he won the 2013 Australian Grand Prix, his last race victory before he'd return to the top of the podium again, but after five years, they said, "he might be monosyllabic out of the car, but boy he can race when he's in it!"

Even when he set the fastest lap in the sport, at Monza, during the 2018 Italian Grand Prix qualifying, upon being congratulated on the team radio- "Kimi, you are on pole"- his answer was the simplest it could've been: "thank you."

It's this brilliantly simple nature of the Finn that has endeared him to his fans, who've perhaps found in his unflappability, a reason to actually hold placards that say, "Kimi for President."

That said, the cool and calm driver has continued keeping his head down, focusing purely on work. As that's where Kimi finds most satisfaction unless one was to not make a big deal out of his 'exploits' at the F1 gala.

It's racing and the pure love for racing and absolute disdain for the cliche that media can often become that drives the Iceman. And in his new season, where Kimi is all set to get behind a racing name with which he first made his debut, nothing's going to change, if Kimi's himself to be believed.

So while Kimi admits that driving for Hinwill-based Sauber, the team that gave him his first drive, will be a bit different for what it was driving for Ferrari, his fans will be pleased to note the 39-year-old is looking forward to some 'pure racing' in the season ahead.

Interestingly, while the Espoo-born was expected, by many, to seek no more gloves and steering wheel right post the 2018 season and bring an end to all the 'Iceman-isms' he got himself a two-year contract with Sauber.

Slated to drive alongside Antonio Giovinazzi, the Iceman shared the following in a recent interaction with the media regarding what his approach might be with Sauber.

"I’m really looking forward to it. It’s going to be different in many ways, but the aim will still be the same. It’s more pure racing than the other stuff there. Hopefully, it will turn out to be good for both of us - that’s the aim," Raikkonen said.

Advertisement