The Personal Car Collection of Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas, Finland's second best who has the net worth of USD $20 Million is currently fourth in the Formula One's drivers' championship standings. He was born in Nastola, Finland. He was born to a father who owned a small cleaning company in Finland. He married his long-term girlfriend Emilia Pikkarainen in 2016 who is an Olympic swimmer.

He is currently driving for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport which is shortly known as 'Mercedes' in the Formula One world. This 29-year-old boy has also served in the Finnish army for a short period of time as it is mandatory for adult males in Finland. His military rank was Lance Corporal.

Bottas started his Formula One career in 2013 with Williams but in 2017 he was signed by Mercedes as a replacement for Nico Rosberg. Since then he is driving for Mercedes. He has helped Hamilton to achieve the Drivers' Championship. He had his first Formula One win at Russian Grand Prix in 2017. He has shown his skills over the time. He is yet to get his hands on the Drivers' Championship. His skills on the track have shown that he has what it takes to be a Formula One Drivers' Champion.

Bottas has a love for cars and is a real 'Petrolhead'. This guy has some great car collection in his garage. Let's see his Personal Car collection.

#4 Mclaren 675LT

This British beauty has a price tag of a staggering USD $350,000. It goes nought to 60 in 2.9 seconds with a torque of 515 lb/ft @5000 rpm and a horsepower of 666@ 7100 rpm. It is a luxury performance car with a drivetrain of rear wheel drive with a top speed of 209 mph. Bottas has this beauty in his personal car collection since 2017.

