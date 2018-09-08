The tragic end of Michael Schumacher's career

A very few people in the world are lucky to do what they love as their lifetime jobs, but Michael Schumacher was part of that few, and he made the world know that for him race driving was more than a sport and a job, it was his life.

His accomplishments in the sport made him recognized as one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all-time. He won a total of 91 races and achieved 151 podium finishes. His impressive performances clinched him the record for the fastest laps (77) and the highest number of championship wins. In 2010, he returned from retirement to the sport he loved but his time was only ephemeral as he suffered a life-threatening accident while he was out skiing with family and friends in the French Alps on vacation.

Before his accident, Schumacher was considered by many as the greatest Formula 1 driver and was ranked among the world's richest athletes. So, what happened to the man whose career was only projected upwards. Today, we recall the horrifying accident that has cost the career of arguably the greatest Formula 1 driver in history.

Schumacher talks about his future and career before his horrific accident that ended his career.

What happened?

On 29 December 2013, Schumacher, who was skiing with his 14-year-old son in the French Alps, fell off an unsecured piste and hit his head on a rock, sustaining severe head injuries. He was airlifted to Grenoble Hospital where he underwent two surgical interventions which saved his life and was later put into a medically induced coma.

Aftermath?

In 2015, Schumacher regained consciousness after almost a year in a coma, and his family released a heartfelt letter confirming that and thanking fans for their continued support. He was moved to his own home to undergo further medical treatment. It is reported that the total cost for his treatment today had exceeded £20 million.

Recent reports in the news had suggested that Schumacher had been able to walk again, but his lawyer recently debunked rumours that Schumacher was once again able to walk and categorically told a German court that Michael could not walk even with the help of aides.

What's next?

Professor Mark Obermann, Director of the Centre for Neurology at the Asklepios clinic in Seesen, Germany, recently suggested that it was possible Schumacher would recover though he ruled out the possibility of him retaining fully to compete once again.

Fans of Schumacher still do continue to hope that we will one day see the Formula 1 legend return to his most beloved home. Schumacher will forever remain the greatest of his kind.