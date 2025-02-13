"There's Christina Aguilera, fakes an interest in Formula 1": When former Red Bull man roasted the American singer

Former Red Bull driver David Coulthard previously roasted American pop star Christina Aguilera for her "fake interest" in the sport when she visited the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The pinnacle of motorsport has captured the attention of the entertainment world ever since Liberty Media bought the sport at the end of 2016.

The new owners have made the sport more accessible with its usage of social media. Netflix's F1 series 'Drive To Survive' which was first released in 2019 has also taken the sport to new consumers.

During the 2018 Azerbaijan GP, American popstar Christina Aguilera was spotted taking pictures of the cars on the formation lap from the chequered flag box in the pitlane. While on commentary, David Coulthard, who raced for Red Bull from 2005 to 2008, mentioned:

"There's Christina Aguilera, fakes an interest in Formula 1."

The race was ultimately won by Lewis Hamilton, giving the Brit his first victory of the 2018 season after a slow start to the campaign. The British driver was second best to his then-Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas throughout the weekend but made full use of late-race drama and inherited the lead from his teammate.

Former Red Bull driver gives his opinion on Lewis Hamilton's crash in a Ferrari

Former Red Bull driver David Coulthard stated that he did not make anything big out of Lewis Hamilton's crash during his TPC with Ferrari at Barcelona a couple of weeks ago. The seven-time F1 world champion had crashed the SF-23 despite not pushing the car too hard on the track.

While appearing on the Formula for Success podcast, the former Red Bull man said:

“Much was made about his recent test in Barcelona. He had a small off there. Any small off you can call a crash. Going off is an occupational hazard.

"And it doesn’t matter if you were the late great Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, or the current Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, we can all have an off at any certain point," he added.

Eddie Jordan, who was also on the podcast, played down the significance of the crash and added:

“I don’t think that little off will faze him in the slightest because it happens to everyone. Racing drivers need to push cars to the limit. If they don’t know where the limit is, they’re not going quick enough, and that’s the issue. I’d rather see Lewis make these smaller errors at this stage than on the race track or the qualifying track or whatever it is."

Lewis Hamilton will next be seen driving the red car in the official pre-season testing in Bahrain at the end of February for one and half days before starting the 2025 season in Melbourne in mid-March.

