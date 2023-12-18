"There will be discussions next week": Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko's future up in the air with a decision yet to be made about his future

Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko's future is up in the air as the decision of his future is yet to be made by the senior management. Marko was the architect and one of the founding members of the team. He was the one who scouted Christian Horner and invited him to meet Dietrich Mateschitz when there were talks of buying Jaguar's F1 team.

Since Red Bull's debut in 2005, Helmut Marko has been omnipresent in the paddock and one of the key members who are heading the ship. However, while Helmut did have a great relationship with Dietrich Mateschitz, since his death last year, there has been a change at the upper management. In conversation with OE24, when questioned who takes the call at the top, the Austrian replied:

"There is now an expanded circle of people that includes Mark Mateschitz, the Thais and Oliver Mintzlaff. The way we were able to decide things with Dietrich Mateschitz was unique. After this winning season, which eclipsed everything else, I felt incredibly sorry that he was no longer able to experience it."

However, when questioned if he will continue to do the same job next season as he does right now with Red Bull, Helmut Marko was non-commital and revealed that there will be discussions next week about his future within the team before a final call is made. He said:

"There will be discussions next week"

Red Bull could look at a bigger role for Christian Horner

When questioned if there could be a change in roles within the team with Red Bull boss Christian Horner rumored to be promoted to a bigger role that oversees over the senior and the sister team, Helmut Marko didn't confirm or deny the reports.

This comes on the back of rumors that were first kicked off in the Brazilian media during the season that referred to Helmut Marko being removed from his role in the racing team with Christian Horner getting a bigger responsibility. When question about this, Marko said:

"There are different currents and variants. The decisions are still open - including what I will do next. My current contract runs until the end of 2024."

Marko's way of working is certainly unique and would ideally not go down well in most corporate structures. The Austrian also found himself in hot soup for the comment he made about Mexican driver Sergio Perez during the season.

The team has been a cohesive unit and is coming off the most successful season in F1 history. Will it alter the current setup even though it's working this well? It will be interesting to see how this story develops.