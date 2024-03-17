"They are the most floundering team, it is absolutely embarrassing": Alpine faces severe criticism from F1 pundit

Alpine has faced severe criticism from F1 pundit and former team boss Eddie Jordan. The French team has been a major disappointment in 2024. It was 4th in the championship in 2022 and even though it fell to P6 in 2023, both drivers secured a podium each for the team.

2024, however, has been a complete disaster, with the pivotal moment being Alpine's decision to part ways with Otmar Szafnauer. The former Force India leader was a vital addition to the team, bringing experience that could aid in its growth. When Otmar was hired, he was given a five-year plan to work on.

In 2023, Renault's corporate side panicked upon seeing the sudden improvement from McLaren and Aston Martin. They demanded instant results, which couldn't be delivered.

Thus, Otmar was let go, along with Alain Permaine. Bruno Famin now leads Alpine, and the team has produced a car that is underpowered, overweight, and lacking in any redeeming qualities.

The car is comfortably last, and with both Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly's contracts coming to an end this year, the two drivers will be looking elsewhere. On the Formula for Success podcast, Eddie Jordan tore into Alpine and felt that the team appeared to be up for sale already. He said:

"I think they got rid of Otmar prematurely. I think that was a mistake. I think he’s a talented person who certainly knew how to keep that team in the right direction and the results that they had very soon after they let him go were indicative of where somebody had left a platform of a style of management that they could embrace."

He added:

"At the moment, they are the most floundering team. It is absolutely embarrassing. I find it embarrassing to watch. Gasly and Ocon are capable of winning races. With Alpine in the current vision, do I see them there next year? Absolutely not. Not a chance. I think it’s wide open for a sale. I think Renault have pulled back from it."

"Alpine have been disgraceful" - Eddie Jordan

Eddie Jordan observed that Renault seems to have scaled back its efforts and isn't willing to invest as much. With the new power unit regulations set for the 2026 F1 season, it doesn't seem like the French brand is prepared to capitalize on them effectively.

Talking about the French team, Jordan said:

"They don’t want to spend the money on the engines and the engine for 2026 is such a big outlay in terms of development or cost. It’s frightening them even though the value of the team [is high]. They all talk about a billion pounds for a team."

He added:

"I just feel that Alpine have been disgraceful in terms of not being able to perform for their drivers, for their team. To give them that car for which to compete in a World Championship is just unacceptable. Unacceptable. I wouldn’t put up with it. It’s shocking."

Alpine currently sits at the bottom of the standings, and despite there being 24 races this season, there aren't many positive aspects to highlight about the team.