"This is the DTS storyline we need": Fans react to reports of friction between Red Bull boss Christian Horner and Helmut Marko

According to reports, there has been tension brewing in the Red Bull ranks between team principal Christian Horner and advisor Helmut Marko. The two senior Red Bull officials have been working together since 2005. However, recent pressure on Sergio Perez created by Helmut Marko has caused some turmoil in the Austrian-British team.

Brazilian outlet Globo reported that Christian Horner is potentially looking to get rid of Helmut Marko. This was massive news for the F1 fanbase, as many onlookers have been critical of Marko's xenophobic comments about Red Bull driver Perez.

As soon as rumors of the tension between Marko and Horner surfaced on social media, loads of people reacted to it. Some users were happy at the prospect of Helmut Marko leaving Red Bull, while others were rooting for former F1 driver Sebastian Vettel to take his place as an advisor on the team.

Here are some of the reactions:

"This is the dts [Drive to Survive] storyline we need"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if there is any truth to the rumors regarding the situation between Christian Horner and Helmut Marko.

Christian Horner's explanation on why Red Bull Racing did not put out a statement regarding Helmut Marko's comments on Sergio Perez

A few weeks ago, Red Bull F1 advisor Helmut Marko made some xenophobic comments about Sergio Perez's lack of focus, implying that it could be because of his South American origin. While Marko later apologized for the statement, the team did not put out an official comment on it.

Later, team principal Christian Horner explained that Marko was part of the wider Red Bull group and was not an employee of the core F1 team. Talking to the media, including Sportskeeda, Horner said:

“He’s not an employee of Red Bull Racing. So, in terms of why didn’t we put out a statement, he’s part of the Red Bull wider group, and the group obviously issued that apology through the ServusTV channel. Helmut is technically an employee directly of, or a consultant to the group. So it’s not really a question for me to answer.”

Expand Tweet

“We’ve obviously spoken about it. I know he regrets what he said, he’s apologized. Even at 80 years of age, you can, it’s still not too late to learn. There’s a code of conduct, a code of ethics, and a sporting code and so that already exists.”

Helmut Marko made comments on Sergio Perez through ServusTV and apologized through the same platform.