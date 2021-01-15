Top 10 Formula 1 drivers in 2020

After the COVID-19 outbreak last year, many sports - including Formula 1 - mulled suspending their entire seasons.

However, Formula 1 strove to be innovative by setting stringent COVID-19 protocols for drivers and races to ensure the successful completion of the 2020 season.

It meant there were a few unpredictable results, and some lesser-known drivers emerged in the limelight.

Top ten Formula 1 drivers in 2020

With a few regular drivers getting quarantined after contracting the COVID-19 virus, reserve drivers stepped in and belied expectations.

George Russell almost won the Sakhir Formula 1 race after filling in for 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. Nico Hulkenberg stepped in for COVID-19 hit Lance Stroll just a day before a Formula 1 race.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Top ten Formula 1 drivers in 2020.

#10 Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)

Formula 1 Grand Prix of Italy

Everyone remembers that magnificent drive by Pierre Gasly at the Italian Formula 1 Grand Prix, where he put his AlphaTauri on the poll after capitalising on the misfortunes of others. The Frenchmen celebrated his first win in Formula 1 after seeing off a late challenge from Carlos Sainz in the final lap.

That wasn’t the only highlight of the Formula 1 season for Gasly, as kept his pace throughout the season to garner points race after race.

There was a time when there was conversation about getting him back to RedBull Racing to replace the struggling Alex Albon. However, the management decided against that, something that played in Gasly’s favour, as the AlphaTauri car suited his style of driving much better. That allowed him to keep adding championship points to his tally and secure a seat for the 2021 Formula 1 season with AlphaTauri.

It will be intriguing to see Pierre pairing up with young Yuki Tsunoda, who was promoted to Formula One from Formula Two, and build on a promising 2020 campaign.

#9 Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Formula 1 Grand Prix of Bahrain

Being a teammate with 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is not easy. However, at the start of the unprecedented 2020 season, Valtteri Bottas seemed like he could challenge for the drivers' championship.

If anyone could stop Lewis Hamilton, it had to be his teammate driving the same car as the British driver. However, the Finn failed to live up to expectations, as Hamilton maintained his ascendancy.

After winning the first Formula 1 race of the season, Valtteri Bottas was only able to better his teammate Lewis Hamilton on three further occasions.

Bottas tallied the most points in the 2020 Formula 1 Drivers Championship after Lewis Hamilton. Howevr, he was outclassed by George Russell, who filled in for Hamilton in the Bahrain Grand Prix. If not for a mishap by the pit crew, Russell would have won that race.

Valtteri Bottas will be looking to move past his struggles of the 2020 Formula 1 season and mount another challenge on his illustrious teammate Lewis Hamilton and stop him from going clear of Michael Schumacher’s record by winning the drivers' title for a record eighth time.

#8 George Russell (Mercedes)

Formula 1 Grand Prix of Sakhir

A star was born in the Bahrain Grand Prix, when Mercedes asked George Russell to fill in for Lewis Hamilton, who was out due to a positive COVID-19 test. He did everything right in the race till the Mercedes pit crew messed up, putting Valtteri Bottas' tires on Russell's car, a gaffe that cost Russel his first ever win in Formula 1.

Before that race, Russell had performed exceptionally with an underperforming Williams car, which he put in contention to score points. He did everything in his power to make Williams team earn their first points of the Formula 1 season.

When his 10th-placed Williams crashed, Russell lost out on scoring points for the first time in his Formula 1 career. He was able to take that monkey off his back when he raced his Mercedes back into the top 10 of the Bahrain Grand Prix even after the blunder by the crew.

After scoring his first points in Formula 1, Russell will look to cook up something special for the upcoming season for Williams Racing under a new management and team ownership.

#7 Lando Norris (McLaren)

Formula 1 Grand Prix of Sakhir - Preview

Lando Norris, the young Brit driving for McLaren, started with a podium in his Forrmula 1 season opener at the Austria Grand Prix. He followed that up with a fifth-place finish in the Styrian Grand Prix.

However, after a flying start to his 2020 campaign, Norris was plagued with inconsistency throughout the season. Nevertheless, he was able to outshine his teammate Carlos Sainz.

There is no doubt about the talent that the young Brit possesses; his driving skills and last-lap overtakes to make up potions are thrilling to watch. However, Norris still has a long way to go in Formula 1 before he can mount a challenge for gthe drivers' championship.

With Daniel Ricciardo as his new teammate, Lando Norris will have to push further and become more consistent. He will have to take a step up and get McLaren back to its glory days along with Ricciardo.

#6 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

Formula 1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Practice

Ferrari an aweful season in 2020. Not only were they lagged far behind in pace compared to Mercedes, they were also outclassed by almost every other engine manufacture on the grid. That led them to endure a lowly sixth-place finish in the Constructors Championship.

However, Charles Leclerc was a rare bright spark for the embattled Ferrari. He drove the pace-lacking Ferrari as best he could, putting up some stunning qualifying drives. He was able to extract the maximum out of his Red Ferrari when 4-time world champion Sebastian Vettel was struggling to put his car in striking distance of scoring.

Ferrari will look for better returns in the 2021 Formual 1 season with a pair of young drivers. Charles Leclerc, on his part, will hope for a better car to return the legendary manufacturer to the top of the Constructor’s Championship.

#5 Carlos Sainz (McLaren)

Formula 1 Grand Prix of Bahrain

Despite his struggles during the start of the season, Carlos Sainz was able to finish on the podium in the Italian Grand Prix won by Pierre Galy. Sainz was not too far behind Gasly and could have won that race if there were a few more laps remaining.

Carlos Sainz was also at the heart of the drivers' merry-go-round during the year. However, an offer from Ferrari was irresistible for the driver. Nevertheless, before leaving McLaren, he and his teammate Lando Norris ensured a third-place finish for the manufacturer in the Constructor’s Championship.

Now Sainz will look to replicate similar, or perhaps better, performances with Ferrari to help them come out of the slump they are in.

#4 Daniel Ricciardo (Renault/McLaren)

Formila 1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna

Australian Daniel Ricciardo made a promise to his Renault boss Cyrile Abiteboul that he would bring a podium to Renault, something the manufacturer has been lacking since 2011. And Ricciardo delivered on his promise! Not only was he consistent with his drives during the season, he was also able to put his Renault car twice on the podium.

Even after deciding to part ways with his team mid-season when McLaren came calling, he did not forget the promise he made to his Team principal when he joined.

There has been no doubt about how talented Daniel Riccardo is behind a wheel. However, it has always been his consistency that was questioned, especially when he was with Red Bull Racing, something he seems to have improved now.

With a better car at McLaren than he had at Renault, Ricciardo might be able to mount a challenge for the Formula 1 Drivers Championship this season.

#3 Sergio Perez (Racing Point)

Formula 1 Grand Prix of Sakhir

Sergio Perez had a surreal Formula 1 season in 2020 after Racing Point announced they were planning to hire the services of 4-time world champion Sebastian Vettel to replace Perez. Till the end of the season, Perez wasn’t sure he will be returning to Formula 1 the next season.

Red Bull saw his drive at the Sakhir GP, where he had an incident in the first lap and was sitting dead last at the end of the lap. Perez, however, believed in himself and kept chipping away up the grid. After Mercedes made the blunder with George Russell's tires, Sergio Perez was there to capitalise and win his first Formula 1 race.

After this performance, Red Bull did not hesitate to replace Alex Albon with Sergio Perez to team up with Max Verstappen.

#2 Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Formula 1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Throughout the Formula 1 season, it seemed like it was only Max Verstappen who could stop the Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes juggernaut.

However, he made too many mistakes and fell behind in the early stages of race. That cost him a fair deal at the end. However, he was the second-most consistent driver during the season.

Verstappen's glory moment came in the last Formula 1 race of the season, when he put his Red Bull in pole position and drove fabulously to get a win.

During that race, it seemed Verstappen and Red Bull had more pace during free practice, but Mercedes pulled a rabbit out their hat to streak ahead. However, Max Verstappen had the last laugh in qualifying, putting his Red Bull ahead of Mercedes, before winning the race the next day

Verstappen will have an experienced driver this season to help him mount a challenge for the Driver's Championship.

#1 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Formula 1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

What can be said about Lewis Hamilton’s 2020 Formula 1 season! He drove the car like none else and showed the world why he deserved to be the champion again.

When everyone else was struggling with slick tires, Hamilton managed to finish the race with just one stop.

Lewis Hamilton matched the great Michael Schumacher by winning a record-equalling seventh world title way before the season was over. Even a bout of COVID-19 did not slow Hamilton down.

Yes, one could argue that he was driving the best car on the grid, but a car is often as good as its driver.

Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri struggled to keep up with the Brit on each race day even after getting pole in qualifying on a few occasions. Lewis Hamilton comfortably outshone his teammate to grab points race after race, showing why he is the best Formula 1 driver of the current generation.

Even though it is unlikely that he will retire from Formula One just yet, he is yet to agree to a contract extension with Mercedes for the 2021 season.

During one of the interviews last year, Hamilton did contemplate retiring and admitted to battling depression too. Nevertheless, he remains a huge favourite to win a record eighth Drivers Championship this year.