Top 10 Hilarious Tweets as Lance Stroll makes his first appearance for Force India

Lance Stroll who is rumored to move to Racing Point Force India Formula One team for the 2019 season made his first outing with the team at Pirelli Tyre test in Abu Dhabi post the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Canadian’s billionaire father of Lance, Lawrence Stroll led a consortium to rescue Force India, it was naturally assumed his son would come onboard after two years at Williams.

Force India is yet to confirm whether Stroll will indeed partner Sergio Perez in 2019, but they have announced he will drive in the two-day test.

The Mexican, Perez will drive during the morning session on Tuesday while Stroll will take over the duties in the afternoon. Stroll will then complete a full day of running on Wednesday.

F1 fans took to Twitter to express their views and thoughts on Stroll's Force India appearance. We take a look at top 10 Hilarious Tweets.

Aww bless driving for the team that daddy bought for him..... Wow brilliant ha — 🏁@F1FansPitstop🏁 MotorSport 🏁 (@f1fanspitstop) November 27, 2018

Is Force India...you know....gonna ever announce him...this has been the worst kept secret in all of F1 😂😂😂 — Brandon Hill (@BrandonHill38) November 27, 2018

What the best dressed billionaires are wearing this Autumn. 😳

🤣 — The name is Paunch. Mr Paunch. (@MaverickLowe) November 27, 2018

Racing Point Force (daddy-buy-me-IN) dia — morten (@morten86357774) November 27, 2018