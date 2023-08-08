Top 10 richest F1 drivers on the grid

F1 drivers are some of the best-paid athletes in the world when it comes to the annual income that they charge from their teams. The salaries of the drivers can vary from $1 million to $40 million per season.

Their skills on the track and off-track persona also help them in getting sponsorships and advertisements from some of the biggest companies in the world, which helps them in increasing their net worth.

On that note, let's take a look at the 10 richest F1 drivers on the grid.

#1 Lewis Hamilton

The most successful driver in the history of Formula One is the richest driver on the current grid as well. Apart from his performances on the track, Lewis Hamilton has different avenues through which he earns big bucks. The seven-time world champion estimated net worth is around $285 million.

#2 Fernando Alonso

The two-time world champion has been racing in the sport for over two decades now and has won two world championships in his time. So it is no surprise to see that his estimated net worth is around $216 million He has raced for some of the most iconic automotive brands in the world.

#3 Daniel Ricciardo

The cheerful Aussie has made quite a name for himself in the world of motorsport and business due to his skills behind the wheel and affable personality. Owing to his recent big contracts with McLaren F1 and Renault. Daniel Ricciardo's net worth is close to $100 million.

#4 Max Verstappen

The reigning two-time world champion has quickly become one of the highest-paid drivers in the sport owing to his $40 million a year contract with the Red Bull racing team, which ends at the end of the 2028 season. Verstappen is worth around $80 million but that will surely grow in the coming years.

#5 Sergio Perez

The Mexican is one of the most marketable drivers on the grid owing to a huge fan base in his home country. It has allowed him to represent some of the biggest businesses as their ambassador. Perez is worth around $62 million in total after racing in the sport for over a decade.

#6 Lance Stroll

Although, it is still unclear how much the Canadian earns from a salary racing for the Aston Martin team as his father owns the company. However, it is reported that Lance Stroll's net worth is around $40 million.

#7 Lando Norris

The young British driver has made quite a name for himself in the sport on the track and also off the track due to his likeable personality. Norris has managed to amass a net worth of $30 million.

#8 Valtteri Bottas

The Finnish F1 driver has made quite a decent chunk of his money owing to his five-year stint with Mercedes from 2017 to 2021. He is currently on a long-term deal with the Alfa Romeo F1 team, pushing his net worth to around $25 million.

#9 Pierre Gasly

The French driver has raced for three different teams already in his young career. He has made quite a lucrative sum of money in his time in the sport, taking his net worth to $20 million.

#10 Kevin Magnussen

The Danish driver is currently ranked 10th in the list of richest F1 drivers and boasts a net worth close to $20 million in 2023. He is currently racing for Haas F1 team.