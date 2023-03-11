Top 10 richest Formula 1 drivers with the highest net worth in 2023

Formula 1 is one of the most exclusive and expensive sports, with a revenue of $2.1 billion in 2021. Of course, the cost of taking this massive show on the road and racing on circuits all over the world is enormous as well.

Not to mention, the pay for the drivers, who work hard and take risks every day for the thrill of the sport, is huge as well.

Celebrity Net Worth has developed an estimated list of the world's wealthiest drivers - and here are the top ten richest drivers in Formula 1 in the 2023 grid.

Individual driver pay is similarly extravagant. There's not much to complain about if you're driving for a middle team.

#10 Esteban Ocon

The young racer Esteban Ocon has an estimated net worth of £14.9 million as of 2023. Ocon, a French racing driver, is presently ranked ninth among Formula 1 drivers.

In Formula 1, Ocon races for Alpine Renault. At the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, the teenage racer won his first Formula 1 race.

Ocon rose to fame after overcoming numerous obstacles. His talent propelled him to international fame. He participated in the Mercedes Driver Development Programme, where he honed his racing abilities.

Ocon has 296 points and two podium finishes to his name.

#9 Kevin Magnussen

Kevin Magnussen's net worth is predicted to be worth £20.8 million as of 2023. He made the most of his money from his racing career and endorsements.

Magnussen, a Danish racing driver, is rated ninth in the Formula 1 driver rankings. He competes in Formula 1 for the Haas F1 team.

Magnussen began his racing career as a member of McLaren's Young Driver Programme.

He also raced for McLaren in the 2014 Formula One World Championship. Magnussen has 173 points and one podium finish.

#8 Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas has had an amazing journey that has inspired many people all across the world.

He temporarily served in the military before beginning his motorsport career.

Bottas signed a multi-year contract with Alfa Romeo in 2022. His net worth is £25 million every year.

#7 Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly is expected to be worth £27.4 million joining Alpine next for the 2023 season.

His contract in 2024 is determined by the number of races, but with the F1 2023 calendar already announced, his salary is very similar to what Fernando Alonso made with Alpine this season.

#6 Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll has won numerous titles in his short career, including the Italian F4 Championship in 2014, the Toyota Racing Series Championship in 2015, and the FIA European Formula 3 Championship in 2016.

Son of a billionaire, Stroll is worth around £41.6 million per year to drive for them. He also gets paid for many of his endorsements.

#5 Daniel Ricciardo

After a disastrous stint with Renault, Daniel Ricciardo began a new chapter in his Formula One career at McLaren in 2021.

He decided to take a year off after failing to secure a new deal for the 2023 season. The Australian's net worth is £41.6 million.

#4 Sergio Perez

Until 2012, Sergio Perez was a member of the Ferrari Driver School. He later joined McLaren in 2013, before joining Force India in 2014 for $1 million.

Needless to say, he's come a long way since then. He is currently a driver for Red Bull Racing for the second year running alongside double world champion Max Verstappen.

At the moment, it's believed that Perez is worth around £62.4 million.

#3 Max Verstappen

After winning his first title, Max Verstappen signed a spectacular new contract with Red Bull that kept him with the company until 2028.

His net worth is expected to be £75 million.

#2 Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso was born in Spain. He is currently driving for Aston Martin.

Alonso's net worth is £216 million, acquired over 16 Formula 1 seasons.

#1 Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton maintains pole position in the earnings race, leading a group that is expected to earn a total of £270.9 million on the track by 2022.

Mercedes superstar Hamilton leads the group, on course to earn $62 million on the track in 2021.

This number comprises a base pay of $55 million, which is more than double what his nearest opponent is promised, as well as a predicted $7 million in race-win incentives.

How to Watch the Formula 1 Saudi Grand Prix 2023

Lewis Hamilton will look to bounce back at the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on March 17-19 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. This is how you can watch the Saudi Grand Prix from anywhere.

F1 TV is one of the top F1 streaming services because it broadcasts every session and race of the season, including the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. It is not, however, available everywhere, and the subscription price varies depending on where you live.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix start times (India)

Friday, March 17

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix P1 - 7 pm

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix P2 - 10.30 pm

Saturday, March 18

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix P3 - 7 pm

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying - 10.30 pm

Sunday, March 19

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - 10.30 pm

