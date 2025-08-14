Top 3 F1 drivers(feat. Max Verstappen) that have dominated their teammates

More often than not, these days, unlike Red Bull (which is very Max Verstappen-centric) the F1 teams try to structure their driver lineups with the aim of having the two best drivers paired together and getting the best out of the car all season. That is often the ideology with which the teams function. This was, however, not the ideology in the past, when teams used to be structured in a manner where there was one driver around whom the team was built, and the second driver had to adapt to the surroundings.

On the current F1 grid, you won't see that approach often because right now, everything is about optimizing every last bit of performance from every resource available. This is precisely one of the reasons why the teammate battles tend to be more intense these days, and there are more opportunities for an equal set of parts for the two drivers.

This is also why when we see one driver jumping ahead of the other in terms of performance and results, it becomes glaring.

On the current F1 grid, who are the drivers that have stormed ahead of their teammates and dominated them in terms of points? Let's take a look.

#1 Pierre Gasly (100% of Alpine's points)

At the top slot, we have Pierre Gasly, as the French driver has been the sole warrior for a team that continues to have an uncertain future and present. The driver has already had two teammates this season, with Jack Doohan getting a handful of races early on, only to be replaced by Franco Colapinto.

When Franco Colapinto replaced Jack Doohan, it did appear that the entire pressure shifted from the Australian to the Argentine. Gasly, on the other hand, has come a long way from being one of Max Verstappen's teammates who was booted out within half a season.

He's shown performance, grit, and consistency, and all of them have helped him be the lone flagbearer for Alpine.

#2 Max Verstappen (scoring 96% of Red Bull's points)

Max Verstappen's name in this list should not come as a surprise, as the driver has been notorious for completely decimating his teammates. Be it Pierre Gasly in 2019 or Yuki Tsunoda in 2025, that thing hasn't changed. In fact, the record has only become more impressive.

In the 2025 F1 season, Max Verstappen has scored 96% of the points that were scored by the team, and it is just not a good look for whoever is his teammate.

At Red Bull, everything is catered towards Max Verstappen, be it the strategies, the upgrades or the direction of car development. With that being said, the fact that it's only the Dutch driver who would extract this much from the car is certainly a testament to his skill.

#3 Esteban Ocon (77% of Haas' points)

The name Esteban Ocon might come as a surprise here, as even he would admit, his adaptation process from Alpine to Haas has not been easy or ideal. The French driver has a brilliant young talent in Ollie Bearman in the other car, who is rapid and has picked up quite a few wins over him on the race weekends.

However, when it comes to putting together peak weekends, Esteban Ocon has scored the lion's share of points and continues to be a benchmark when it comes to that.

It would be interesting to see how Ocon does as he adapts to the car and the new power unit, but for now, the last driver to beat Max Verstappen in a championship is still fulfilling the role of the lead driver at Haas.

