Top 3 races of F1 2021 so far

The 2021 F1 season has been one of the best we've seen in a very long time. With just two races left, just eight points separate Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. The title is on a knife's edge and could tilt either way.

The momentum has swung constantly to produce some surprising results along the way. With the year almost in the books, it's a good time to look back and reflect on the races which stood out the most.

Top 3 races of F1 2021 season

Picking three of the best races out of the 20 we've had this season is a tough ask, and a recipe for bucketloads of criticism. Even so, let's take a look at the top three races we've had this season.

#1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (Imola)

MAX VERSTAPPEN WINS AT IMOLA! 🇮🇹



HIS 11TH GRAND PRIX VICTORY 🏆

Despite an undulating layout harking back to the classic circuits, Imola just doesn't lend itself to a lot of overtaking and is known for processional races.

This is precisely why Imola made it on our list. The wet track just before the start of the race was just what the track needed to deliver an amazing spectacle. The race featured Max Verstappen jumping Lewis Hamilton at the start and going on to win after an uncharacteristic error from the Mercedes driver.

The race also featured Lando Norris making a return to the podium and kickstarting what would turn out to be his breakthrough season in F1. Adding to that was an enormous shunt between Valtteri Bottas and George Russell in the high-speed approach to the first chicane.

Imola was never supposed to deliver a humdinger of a race and the way it exceeded expectations was a pleasant surprise for all F1 fans this year.

#2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix





It's his first victory for Red Bull, and only the second of his career!



He took P1 after Max Verstappen's crash, and had to hold on during a dramatic restart after the red flag



CHECO WINS IN BAKU!

Speaking of beating expectations, Baku did not do that, but it sure met expectations. What we got was a typical Azerbaijan Grand Prix, full of suspense and excitement.

The race had riveting on-track action, a great battle for the lead at the start, and then, just like a typical F1 race at Baku, late drama. Max Verstappen suffered a puncture and retired from the race, seemingly handing the lead to Lewis Hamilton. However, the Brit went on to make a hash of the restart, sliding into the barriers and enabling Sergio Perez to claim his first victory for Red Bull F1.

#3 Hungarian Grand Prix

Hungary hasn't always produced spectacular races. It's famously called "Monaco without walls" in that it's a narrow, line-sensitive circuit that doesn't allow the trailing driver so much as a glimpse of overtaking opportunity.

But with a few drops of rain, one Mercedes driver messing up under braking and an Alpine F1 pilot leading the race do wonders change that perception. Young Frenchman Esteban Ocon defended the lead for the entire duration of the race.

To add to this, reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way through the field in the fastest car on the grid only to be thwarted by Fernando Alonso, who, helped his young Alpine F1 teammate clinch his career's first win.

The 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix gave F1 fans a new race winner in Esteban Ocon, a fantastic display of defensive driving by Fernando Alonso and an excellent drive through the field by Lewis Hamilton. One of the best races of the season? That's for sure.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee