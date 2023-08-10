Top 5 biggest race winning margins in F1

There have been many dominant eras in F1 history. Red Bull's Max Verstappen is currently dominating the sport and winning races by massive margins. However, these margins are minuscule when we look at some of the biggest time gaps the sport has seen.

It is safe to say that Formula 1 has evolved quite a lot since its first season in 1950. Hence, there have been many greats who have graced the sport with cars that were revolutionary at the time. Due to this combination of unprecedented talent from a driver and world-class machinery, some of the biggest gaps in races were closed.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five biggest race-winning margins in F1.

#5 Juan Manuel Fangio at the 1954 F1 Italian GP (3:01:2 minutes)

Denis Jungi Yorinori @denisyorinori ITÁLIA 1954

Juan Manuel Fangio venceu com tranquilidade nas derradeiras voltas e assumiu a liderança do campeonato. O argentino igualou o recorde número de vitórias de Alberto Ascari (13).



#F1 #OnThisDay #ItalianGP #Italy #JuanManuelFangio #Mercedes pic.twitter.com/RKeFE5V18m ITÁLIA 1954Juan Manuel Fangio venceu com tranquilidade nas derradeiras voltas e assumiu a liderança do campeonato. O argentino igualou o recorde número de vitórias de Alberto Ascari (13).

Juan Manuel Fangio was the first Formula 1 driver who dominated the sport for several years. In 1954, the Argentinian won the Italian GP in Monza with Mercedes by a whopping three minutes and one second. The second driver, Mike Hawthorn, was still on lap 79 when Fangio finished the 80-lap race.

#4 Denny Hulme at the 1967 F1 Monaco GP (3:12:6 minutes)

Formula 1 @F1



50 years ago today, Denny Hulme took his first



He went on to win that season's world championship



#OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/0IvcLqNAVt 7 MAY, 1967: MONACO50 years ago today, Denny Hulme took his first #F1 winHe went on to win that season's world championship

Denny Hulme clinched his first Formula 1 race win in style and through a difficult 1967 Monaco GP. The race was complete chaos as three drivers did not qualify for it and 10 drivers retired from it due to several car issues.

This gave Hulme the chance to win the race by a massive margin of three minutes and 12 seconds.

#3 Dan Gurney at the 1962 F1 French GP (4:31:1 minutes)

Dan Gurney won his first race by creating a massive time gap between him and the second-place driver. In the 1962 French GP, where only 10 cars finished the race, Gurney drove his Porsche to victory while being four minutes and 31 seconds ahead of the second driver.

This was Porsche's only win as a constructor in the sport.

#2 Damon Hill at the 1995 F1 Australian GP (2 laps ahead, 2:55:713 minutes)

A year prior to his championship-winning season, Damon Hill was already one of the best drivers on the grid. Back in 1995, he won the last race of the season in Australia by creating a massive gap to the second driver.

He was two laps ahead of Olivier Panis when he finished the race and created a two-minute and 55-second gap.

#1 Jackie Stewart at the 1969 F1 Spanish GP (2 laps, 3:59:6 minutes)

Formula 1 @F1



Jackie Stewart wins by more than two laps - something that has only happened twice in



#OTD #OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/1dHe4AGhqQ 4 MAY, 1969: SPAINJackie Stewart wins by more than two laps - something that has only happened twice in #F1 history

In his championship-winning season, Jackie Stewart won the second race of the season in Spain with a whopping three-minute and 55-second gap to Bruce McLaren, who finished second.

The Scottish driver completed the 90-lap race, while McLaren was still on lap 88.