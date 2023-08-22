Top 5 F1 drivers with the longest active points scoring streak

In an F1 Grand Prix, the top 10 drivers earn championship points while the other 10 do not. Championship points are what every driver fights for in a race.

In the 2023 season, there have been a few drivers who have continuously scored points in races. Some have shown impressive consistency and have finished in the top 10 race after race.

Here are the top five current drivers who have the longest streak of scoring points:

Five active F1 drivers with the longest point-scoring streak

#5 Charles Leclerc: 5 races

Despite Ferrari struggling to improve their car and keep up with other top teams on the grid, their star driver, Charles Leclerc, has been performing decently.

He has scored points in nine out of 12 races this season, scoring consecutively in the last five of them.

The last time Leclerc did not score points was in the 2023 F1 Spanish GP, where he finished 11th and narrowly missed the opportunity to score a point.

#4 Sergio Perez: 6 races

Though Sergio Perez is in the top five drivers with the longest streak of scoring points, it is quite disappointing for him to be in fourth place with only six races.

This is mainly because he is currently with Red Bull, which has by far the fastest car on the grid.

He is driving the same car as Max Verstappen, and yet he was unable to score points in some of the races in 2023.

The last race where Checo was unable to score points was the 2023 F1 Monaco GP, where he finished 16th.

#3 Lewis Hamilton: 12 races

Despite struggling with Mercedes to create a decent race and championship-winning car, Lewis Hamilton has been consistently scoring points for himself as well.

He has scored at least a few points in every single race in 2023. He also bagged four podiums and finished in second place twice.

The last time Hamiltion was unable to score any points was at the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP, where he finished 18th.

#2 Fernando Alonso: 12 races

Fernando Alonso is one of the most discussed and popular drivers at the start of the 2023 season.

Despite being the oldest driver on the grid and moving to a completely new team, Alonso was not only able to score points for 12 consecutive races, he was also able to bag podiums for Aston Martin.

Even though the team experienced a dip after the Monaco GP, the Spaniard was still able to finish in the top 10 and bring in some points for his new team.

The last race in which he was unable to score points was also the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP, where the Spaniard had to retire from the race.

#1 Max Verstappen: 31 races

Max Verstappen is, of course, the driver with the longest streak since he has been dominating the sport for two years now.

He comfortably won the 2022 F1 season and is leading the championship table in 2023 as well.

The last race in which he did not score any points was the 2022 F1 Australian GP, where he had to retire the car due to a fuel leak.

It is safe to say that the Dutchman will continue to increase his points streak since he is currently much faster than any other driver on the grid.