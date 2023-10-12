Top 5 F1 drivers with most wins on different circuits

The F1 circus travels across the world over the course of the year as the drivers compete on tracks in different parts of the world, which have varying characteristics.

Some of the most dominant F1 drivers over the years have won on most tracks which they have competed on. Since most of the tracks remain the same on a race calendar, adding unique tracks to one's win record is hard to achieve.

Here are the top five drivers with most wins on different tracks in F1:

#1 Lewis Hamilton on 31 different F1 tracks

Expand Tweet

Lewis Hamilton is one of the most successful drivers in the sport's history. The Briton has seven world championships to his name and 103 race wins. He currently holds the record for most wins on different circuits: 31.

The Mercedes star dominated the sport from 2014 to 2020 (except in 2016, when his teammate Nico Rosberg won the title). Since he has been in the sport since 2007, he has seen many tracks get added to and removed from the calendar. Hence, he has this extraordinary record to his name.

#2 Max Verstappen on 24 different F1 tracks

Expand Tweet

Max Verstappen is currently the top driver in the sport. He is dominating the sport and recently won his third consecutive world title at the Qatar GP. The Red Bull star now has race wins on 24 different tracks.

Since he is only 25 and has a long career ahead of him, there are chances that he might add seven more tracks to his race win record and overthrow Lewis Hamilton.

#3 Michael Schumacher on 23 different F1 tracks

Expand Tweet

Michael Schumacher is also one of the most successful drivers in the sport's history. He raced from 1991 to 2006 and from 2010 to 2012 and has won seven world championships with Benetton and Ferrari. Schumacher has won 23 races on different circuits. After Max Verstappen won the Qatar GP, he surpassed Schumacher's record.

#4 Alain Prost on 22 different F1 tracks

Expand Tweet

Alain Prost is another one of the greatest drivers to have graced the sport and is well known for his fierce rivalry with the late Brazilian legend, Ayrton Senna. He has four world championships to his name and raced in F1 between 1980 and 1993. He won on 22 different tracks in his career.

#5 Sebastian Vettel on 21 different F1 tracks

Expand Tweet

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel won on 21 different tracks in his career, which spanned from 2007 to 2022. Vettel's four championships came from 2010 to 2013. He recently retired from the sport in 2022 from Aston Martin.