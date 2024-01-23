Top 5 F1 records that could be broken this season

The 2024 F1 season is around the corner, with all 10 teams and 20 drivers now itching to get back on track and give it all to push their crew and themselves forward.

In 2023, Max Verstappen and Red Bull had a dream season in which the Dutchman broke several records and also bagged his third consecutive world championship. However, there are some records that are still to be broken. Apart from Verstappen, other drivers could also break certain F1 records.

Here is a list of a few records that could be broken in 2024.

#5 Longest gap between two F1 Grand Prix wins

Fernando Alonso is the oldest driver on the current grid. The Spaniard started racing in the sport all the way back in 1999, when many current drivers were not even born. Despite being 42 years old, he is still able to perform at a high level and could win a race in 2024 if Aston Martin bounces back.

His win would break the record for the longest gap between two race wins. Before taking a sabbatical from the sport, Alonso's last race victory was in May 2013, which is more than a decade ago. Hence, his race win would break Ricciardo Patrese's six-year and 210-day record for the longest gap between race wins.

#4 Most pole positions in a single F1 season

Max Verstappen might be a dominant performer in race conditions, but he falls just a little short when it comes to setting the fastest lap. Despite him bagging 12 pole positions in 22 races, he was unable to break the world record of most pole positions in a single season, which is held by Sebastian Vettel. The legendary German driver bagged 15 pole positions in a 19-race season back in 2011.

There is a chance that Verstappen could unleash himself once again in 2024 and be unbeatable in qualifying sessions to break yet another record.

#3 Most podiums before an F1 race win

Some drivers are extremely consistent and great in the sport, but have to wait a long while to get their well-deserved race win. One of those drivers on the current grid is Lando Norris. The lively McLaren driver has accrued praise from almost everyone, yet he has not been able to stand on the top step of the podium, even though he is not a stranger to the podium itself. In his entire career, he has been on 11 podiums but has not bagged a race win yet.

If he continues to not get his race wins in the first three races of 2024, he will essentially break the record of most podiums before a race win, which is currently held by Nick Heidfeld, who had 13 podium finishes before he got his race victory.

#2 Most wins on a single F1 circuit

There is no doubt that drivers fall in love with one particular circuit in their career or are simply extremely dominant on one of them. In Lewis Hamilton's case, he is absolutely brilliant at Hungaroring and Silverstone.The seven-time world champion has won eight races in both Hungarian and British GPs. He is currently leveled with Michael Schumacher for most wins on a single circuit, who has won eight races at Magny-Cours, which used to host the French GP.

If the Mercedes star manages to bag a race win in one one of the two circuits in 2024, he would break the record of most wins on a single F1 circuit.

#1 Podium in every single race in an F1 season

It is quite bizarre to think that even though Max Verstappen won 19 races out of 22, he was not on the podium for all the races in 2023. The Dutchman was oh-so-close to breaking the record of standing on every podium in a single season in 2023. He missed the opportunity in a shocking race in Singapore, where he finished fifth, while Ferrari's Carlos Sainz took the top spot.

In 2024, there is a strong possibility that this unprecedented record could be broken by the Red Bull star.