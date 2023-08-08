Top 5 funniest F1 press conference moments

The majority of F1 news conferences are notorious for being dull, boring, and monotonous, but there have been some excellent exceptions where the drivers turned it into a comedy show.

Here are the top five funniest F1 press conference moments of all time:

#5 Australian Grand Prix | 2004

Seven-time F1 race winner Juan Pablo Montoya abruptly left the drivers' press conference when two comedians posing as reporters kept asking Montaya questions. After answering a couple, he left the scene abruptly.

#4 Canadian Grand Prix | 1999

The famous juice war between Mika Hakkinen and Eddie Irvine will always be an all-time fan favorite. While the Finn was answering some questions, Irvine, who was sitting beside Michael Schumacher, threw a towel at Hakkinen. Then immediately after that, Irvine splashed the juice on Hakkinen that was served to the drivers.

The press conference was over as soon as Hakkinen took the entire juice jar and ran after Irvine. Schumacher, who was sitting in the middle, escaped the juice war.

#3 F1 German Grand Prix | 2014

Kimi Raikkonen is known as "The Iceman" for being the most unbothered person on the grid. Any interaction with him is always the funniest. He doesn't mean to be cold but that's his nature.

Raikkonen always gives his answer to the point and doesn't exaggerate, no matter what. That's what happened at Hockenheim when the Finn crashed during qualifying and the journalist questioned him to elaborate on what happened. Kimi did not waste a second giving his answer, keeping it short and crisp.

#2 British Grand Prix | 2019

This is from the time when then-rookies Lando Norris and Geroge Russell joined senior drivers Lewis Hamilton, Antonio Giovinazzi, and Daniel Ricciardo for a drivers' press conference.

Ricciardo and Norris had some interesting exchanges which led the latter to laugh so hard that he was in tears.

#1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix | 2014

The number one fan favorite interviews of all time. It was a normal interview, until a German Journalist, Walter Koster, asked the longest question that ever existed to the drivers.

The question went on for so long that the drivers started laughing, with Sebastian Vettel answering it at the end.