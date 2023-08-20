Top 5 funny F1 press conference moments from the 21st century

F1 drivers are usually very focused during race weekends. But over the years, during their media interactions on Thursdays, they have provided some hilarious moments.

The press conferences are usually a bit dull as drivers are very conscious of what they say to reporters. But there have been some moments where they have shown their funny bone while responding to a question by the journalists present in the room.

Below is a list of five funny F1 press conference moments since the turn of the century:

Sebastian Vettel - F1 Abu Dhabi GP

The German driver was always known for his dry sense of humour, which he often displayed while answering questions. However, Sebastian Vettel just could not control himself when a German journalist, Walter Koster, asked a very long question to the drivers. The Red Bull driver asked the reporter to repeat the question once again, which made the whole room laugh.

Juan Pablo Montoya

The Columbian driver found himself caught in a rather awkward situation when two comedians posed as reporters during the media interaction at the 2004 Australian GP. The question irritated Montoya and he decided to abruptly leave the media session.

Daniel Ricciardo

The Australian driver is one of the few drivers who likes to have fun during the pre-race press conferences and he along with Lance Stroll provided some comedy during the 2021 British GP press conference. Both drivers tried their best Scottish accents but it was the Canadian who came out on top as Daniel Ricciardo unsuccessfully mimicked former F1 driver David Coulthard.

Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo

The duo provided one of the most iconic moments in F1 press conferences when the Australian driver completely broke the then rookie Brit with one of his questions. Daniel Ricciardo cheekily asked Norris about his pubic hair, which completely broke the young Brit as everyone involved laughed uncontrolably.

Michael Schumacher

During the German GP in 2012, Michael Schumacher teamed up with Sebastian Vettel to prank his Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg ahead of their home GP in Hockenheim. The seven-time world champion and his protege played havoc with the mic when Rosberg was answering a question asked by a reporter.

The muffled voice and the increased volume when he was speaking caused havoc in the press room and was a matter of great laughter for everyone.