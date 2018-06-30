F1: 5 BEST MOMENTS OF MAX VERSTAPPEN IN GRAND PRIX RACING

F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Practice

Max Verstappen is one of the most enthralling talents in the realm of F1 racing. Driving in only his fourth season, he's been lauded for possessing raw speed and showing mercurial talent- a rare combo expected only from truly gifted drivers.

At the same time, few names bring as much interest as they fuel an impassioned debate other than Verstappen, chided for his rather risky, brash driving and regarded for possessing imperious pace and a heart for a great battle.

Currently sitting on P6 on the driver's standings for 2018, he's expected to catch Raikkonen and close on others ahead by the time the season wraps up.

But importantly, having already clinched 3 impressive race victories in a hitherto brief career, what have been Max' stand-out moments in F1? In which Grands Prix has the flying Dutchman impressed the most?

Let's find out:

2015 Malaysian Grand Prix

Max made his F1 debut in the 2015 season; has come a long way since then

Back in 2015, Max Verstappen was a rookie teenager in a Toro Rosso bursting with an ambition to make heads turn in his debut year in F1 racing.

And must it be said; he achieved just that in running a brilliant Malaysian Grand Prix, a track where he would clinch an emphatic win, three seasons later in 2018.

However, the 2015 Malaysian Grand Prix would always be a race that shall always be remembered for Verstappen’s commitment to fighting for a valuable point finish.

Having qualified fifth, depicting stoicism in a somewhat sedate machine, Verstappen would combine measured aggression with pinpoint driving to collect a decent seventh at Sepang.

The 2015 Grand Prix, however, would show early signs of Max’ grit, the Dutchman keeping an attacking troika of Sainz, Kvyat and Ricciardo at bay.

In becoming the youngest ever F1 driver in F1 history to score points, Verstappen would better Russian contemporary Daniil Kyyat’s record of being the youngest to collect points in Grand Prix racing.