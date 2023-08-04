Top 5 longest F1 race-winning streaks

Red Bull's Max Verstappen recently became only the second driver in F1 history to win eight consecutive races. If he wins the next race in his native Netherlands, he will match the record for the longest winning streak in the history of the sport.

Apart from the Dutchman, there have been quite a few recognizable F1 drivers who have gone on impressive winning streaks in the sport.

Below is the list of the five longest winning streaks in F1 history:

#1 Sebastian Vettel - 2013 F1 season

The four-time F1 world champion holds the record for the longest winning streak in the sport's history. The German driver went on to win his fourth consecutive title in the 2013 season but the manner in which he achieved the feat will always remain one of the most iconic events in F1.

From Belgium to Brazil, Sebastian Vettel remains the only driver to win every single race in the second half of a season, taking his race-winning streak to nine.

#2 Max Verstappen - 2023 F1 season

Max Verstappen hasn't lost a race this season since overtaking his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in the dying laps of the Miami GP, winning eight consecutive races in the process.

The Dutch driver had a remarkable 2022 season but what he is accomplishing this season is putting him in the realms of the best in F1 history.

#3 Nico Rosberg - 2015 and 2016 F1 seasons

The former Mercedes driver went on a seven-race winning streak after losing the 2015 championship to his teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Nico Rosberg did not lose a single race from Mexico 2015 to Russia 2016. His streak was only broken after he collided with his teammate and championship rival in Barcelona at Lap 1.

#2 Michael Schumacher - 2004 F1 season

The 2004 season was arguably the greatest of Michael Schumacher's legendary career which saw him win seven consecutive races.

He started his streak by winning the European Grand Prix and did not step off the top step of the podium till Spa 2004. But by then, he had already secured his seventh world championship.

#1 Alberto Ascari - 1952 and 1953 seasons

In his two championship years, the Ferrari driver displayed some of the finest racing of that time as he won seven consecutive races from Spa in 1952 to Argentina in 1953, and defeated the likes of Juan Manuel Fangio and Farina.