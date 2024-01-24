Top 5 records that Lewis Hamilton could break this season

Lewis Hamilton is by far the most successful F1 driver in the history of the sport. When it comes to records, the Mercedes driver has a lot of them to his name, some of the notable ones being the most race wins and pole positions by any driver ever.

Even after achieving almost everything in F1, he still does not have some records to his name. As Lewis Hamilton enters yet another F1 season in 2024, here are some records that he could break.

Here's a list of records that Lewis Hamilton could break in 2024:

#5 First driver to win a GP after 300 race starts

There is no doubt that Lewis Hamilton has been around in F1 for quite some time now. He started his journey in the top single-seater series in 2007 and has competed in every single race since then. Back in 2022, he reached a major milestone of starting in 300 F1 races.

The 300-race-start club is quite exclusive, but none of the drivers who have raced beyond the 300-race mark have won a race. If the Mercedes star manages to win a race in 2024, he would be the first driver to do so after 300 race starts.

However, he is not the only one chasing the record. 42-year-old Fernando Alonso is also the one who could break this record since he has raced in 380 F1 Grand Prixs.

#4 Most wins on a single circuit

Over the years, Lewis Hamilton has fallen in love with certain circuits in which he dominates. Despite mastering every track in his long and successful career, the Briton has won the most races at the British and Hungarian GPs. As of now, he has equaled Michael Schumacher's record of eight victories in the French GP by winning eight times in both races.

Hamilton's 2022 and 2023 F1 seasons ended without him winning a single race, which is quite shocking and depressing for many of his fans. However, there's a chance that he will break this record in 2024, either at the British or Hungarian GP.

#3 Most F1 podiums shared with a driver

In his long and illustrious career, Lewis Hamilton has had many rivalries that were both long and short. Though one of his most intense rivalries was with his Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg, both of them have not shared too many podiums. Believe it or not, there is a record for two drivers sharing the most podiums as well.

This record is currently held by Hamilton himself and Sebastian Vettel. Both legendary racers have shared the rostrum 56 times since 2009.

Hamilton now has a new rival: Max Verstappen. Both of them have fought valiantly with one another in 2021 and have shared a total of 52 podiums.

If Hamilton manages to share five more podiums with the Red Bull star in 2024, he will have a new longest-standing podium neighbor in F1.

#2 Most F1 grand slams

Grand Slams are an unofficial term given to a driver dominating a race weekend. For one to get a grand slam finish in a race, he needs to bag the pole position in qualifying, win the main race by leading on every lap, and also clock the fastest lap of the race.

Lewis Hamilton does have six grand slam race weekends to his name; however, he is still behind the record set by Jim Clark, who had eight grand slam finishes.

Since Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are no longer as dominant as they used to be before 2021, this record would be extremely difficult for him to break in 2024. However, there is still a possibility that he could.

#1 Most F1 drivers' championship

This is a record that matters most for Lewis Hamilton, much more than anything else. In the late 2010s, the Mercedes star started dominating F1 and won back-to-back world championships. After a point, he was getting close to Michael Schumacher's seven world championships record and was able to equal it in 2020.

Many were holding their breaths, thinking that the time was finally here when an F1 driver broke Schumacher's record of most world championships. Red Bull, however, had other plans.

In the 2021 F1 season, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton had a racing duel of a lifetime, where they were level on points and performance right until the last race. At the very last lap, Verstappen overtook Hamilton and clinched his maiden world championship, dethroning the Brit and derailing his dominant run.

Ever since then, Lewis Hamilton has been hungry for his record-breaking eighth world championship. As of now, Mercedes' 2024 F1 car shows promising signs of improvement, but only time will tell whether Hamilton could break the most important record of his career before hanging his boots.