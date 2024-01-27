Top 5 records Max Verstappen could break this season

Max Verstappen will enter the 2024 F1 season as a three-time defending world champion. The Dutchman obliterated the entire grid in 2023, winning 19 out of 22 races to clinch his third consecutive title with ease.

In the process, he broke several records held by many legendary drivers. Even though Verstappen does not care much about breaking records, he still has several of them ahead of him.

Here is a list of five F1 records that the Red Bull star could break in the 2024 season.

Records that Max Verstappen could break in 2024

#5. Most pole positions in a single season

Max Verstappen could shatter the record for the most pole positions in a single season in 2024. Despite being incredibly fast in the majority of qualifying sessions in 2023, the Red Bull driver was unable to break this record, bagging only 12 poles.

Former F1 driver Sebastian Vettel currently holds the record, which he set back in 2011 with 15 poles. During that time, Vettel was dominating the sport just like Verstappen and was on his way to winning his second world championship.

#4. Most consecutive pole positions

Max Verstappen has the potential to surpass the record for the most consecutive pole positions. The late Ayrton Senna currently holds this specific record. In 1989, the renowned Brazilian driver secured eight consecutive pole positions in Formula One racing. Jim Clark's record for the most pole positions in a Formula One career was broken by him at that same time.

Max Verstappen was only able to bag five consecutive poles in 2023. Hence, there is a chance that he could break this record in the upcoming season.

#3. Longest points streak

Consistency is key in F1. Drivers who consistently perform well and bring home points are often praised in the paddock. However, even the best drivers out there have their bad days in which they fail to score anything at all.

When it comes to drivers with the longest point-scoring streaks, the current record is held by Lewis Hamilton. The British driver scored points in 48 consecutive races, from the 2018 F1 British GP to the 2020 Bahrain GP.

Second on the list is Max Verstappen, who is currently on a 41-race point-scoring streak. Considering how dominant the Red Bull driver currently is, there is a strong chance that he will break Hamilton's record in 2024.

#2. Most consecutive podium finishes

Even when dominant drivers are unable to win a race or two, they surely manage to secure a podium finish. Standing on podiums race weekend in and race weekend out is another trait of consistency.

The current record-holder for most consecutive podium finishes in a single season is Michael Schumacher. The Ferrari driver broke this record in 2002, when he stood on the podium in each of the 19 races that season.

Since there are 24 races in the upcoming 2024 F1 season, Max Verstappen can beat the record even if he misses out on four podiums.

#1. Podium in every race in a season

Michael Schumacher is considered to be one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time. Back in 2002, the German was so dominant that he created a new sport record of standing on every single podium in a single season.

Along with this, he also broke the record for most consecutive podium finishes in F1. This was an unprecedented feat, and no other driver has been able to break this record, not even Max Verstappen.

In 2023, Max Verstappen came extremely close to achieving this milestone, but failed to do so since he finished fifth in the 2023 F1 Singapore GP, where Ferrari's Carlos Sainz took the top spot. While this record should not be too difficult for Verstappen, considering his current dominance, only time will tell whether he will be able to break it in 2024 or not.