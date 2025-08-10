Top 5 shortest drivers on the 2025 F1 grid feat. Isack Hadjar

They say height matters little in life, and in F1, it arguably matters even less with Isack Hadjar and Yuki Tsunoda among the shortest drivers on the grid. The 2025 Formula 1 grid particularly appears to be laced with several short drivers.Hadjar, who has continued to impress with his skills behind the wheel, is one of the shortest competitors currently on the F1 grid. That said, the French-born driver still edges out former teammate and current Red Bull Racing driver Tsunoda in the height stakes.While height has no bearing on the driving prowess any driver possesses, it indeed contributes to the overall weight of the car, a factor teams are often mindful of. Some drivers are even good-naturedly teased about the fact that their heights could impact their postures and views from the cock pit.With the 2025 Formula 1 campaign now on its mid-year break and with the spotlight shifting from on-track action, we turn our attention to the five shortest drivers on the current F1 grid.Top five shortest drivers on the 2025 F1 grid#5 Liam Lawson — Racing Bulls [1.74m]The New Zealand native is currently the fifth shortest driver on the 2025 Formula 1 grid. Liam Lawson, who is currently in his first full season in F1, is measured at 1.74m, which, when converted into feet, equals 5 feet 8 inches.While, as earlier mentioned, height does little to affect a driver’s prowess, Lawson has not had the dream full debut campaign he would have wished for at the start of the year. The 23-year-old was demoted from Red Bull Racing after only two races, where he failed to record a point-scoring finish.#4 Kimi Antonelli — Mercedes [1.72m]The Mercedes rookie ranks as the fourth shortest driver on the current F1 grid. The Italian, who remains the only rookie with a podium finish so far this season, is measured at 1.72m, which translates to 5 feet 7 inches.The recent run of races appears not to have played out the way Kimi Antonelli would have envisaged. However, the 18-year-old ensured he ended the first half of the 2025 season with a points finish at the Hungarian Grand Prix.#3 Fernando Alonso — Aston Martin [1.71m]The veteran driver is currently the third shortest driver on the 2025 grid. The 44-year-old is measured at 1.71m, which equals 5 feet 7 inches.Alonso can be regarded as the perfect testament of height mattering little with regard to the success one can achieve in Formula 1, as he currently boasts two drivers’ championship crowns and over 100 podium finishes through his 22-year-long career.#2 Isack Hadjar — Racing Bulls [1.67m]Isack Hadjar subtly affirms the light-hearted joke across the Formula 1 scene of the Racing Bulls team having the shortest drivers line up for the season. The 20-year-old currently stands at 1.67m, 5 feet 6 inches.Hadjar is enjoying a strong debut season, with 22 points won as of this writing.#1 Yuki Tsunoda — Red Bull Racing [1.59m]Yuki Tsunoda ranks as the shortest driver on the 2025 F1 grid. The Japanese driver is measured at 1.59m, which translates to 5 feet 2 inches.Tsunoda has largely endured a torrid 2025 campaign so far. Since his promotion to the Red Bull Racing outfit, the 25-year-old has endured several forgettable outings and is currently on a seven-race run without a point-scoring finish since the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.