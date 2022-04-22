"Tough but not impossible" - Alpine's Fernando Alonso expects 'some action' with overtakes at 2022 F1 Imola GP

Fernando Alonso expects a good sprint and race at the Imola GP this weekend. The double world champion believes the weekend will have valuable points to earn. He said he also expects to recover some of the points his team have lost out on in the last three weekends.

Speaking in a team preview ahead of the 2022 Imola GP, the Alpine driver said:

“It’s a tough but not impossible track to overtake on, so I hope we see some action from the field on Saturday and Sunday. There are a lot of points now available on three Saturdays this year. I’m hopeful we can come away with some points this weekend.”

Imola will have bonus points up for grabs with the extra sprint race on Saturday, which Fernando Alonso hopes to capitalize on. The Spaniard believes it will not be difficult to overtake at the iconic Italian circuit and expects a lot of action across the field.

In terms of performance, the Spaniard was optimistic and said:

“I think performance wise we seem fairly consistent at three different circuits so far, which is a positive sign. We know it’s going to be a big development battle this year. There are twenty races to go, so there is plenty of time to recover some points in the standings.

After a tough weekend in Australia, the Spaniard lamented his misfortune and hoped for some good fortune in the next 20 races. According to team principal Otmar Szafnauer, a 2.6 dollar part had ruined his qualifying session which could have been a top three classification for the Spaniard.

Fernando Alonso is looking forward to the first sprint of the 2022 season

The Alpine champion hailed the changes made by the sport to include sprint races to spice up the race weekend. Based on his experience from the last sprint weekend in 2021, Fernando Alonso mentioned that he enjoyed the short races. He hopes to maximize the opportunities available at Imola.

Voicing his opinion on the sprint format at the Imola GP weekend, the Spanish driver said:

“On Sprint Qualifying, I think it’s good to mix it up and we saw last year that in some races the format worked well. If I look back then Silverstone was particularly enjoyable for me. Formula 1 has made some changes to the format for this season, we’ll see if these have paid off.”

The double champion has only scored two points in the first three race weekends of the 2022 season, while his team-mate Esteban Ocon has scored 20 points. Despite a glitchy start to the current season, the Alpine car is expected to improve to allow Fernando Alonso to seek wins and podiums.

